• Katherine Perkins, 73, of Arnold, Md., and her companions caught a big one off Stuart, Fla., but she landed in the hospital after being stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water as they were reeling it in.

• Michael Perillo, a Pennsylvania trooper, was suspended without pay when he was charged with animal cruelty after he was accused of hitting an already-injured horse with his patrol vehicle several times and pinning it to the pavement, requiring that it be euthanized.

• Michael Suissa, a tourist from Switzerland, witnessed an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Waikiki, Hawaii, recalling, "The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him ... and I saw that half his hand was on the floor," severed by a sword and leaving him in critical condition.

• Mark Thomas Reno was charged with destruction of government property after shots were fired at the federal courthouse in Knoxville, Tenn., and three windows were damaged, with an FBI agent saying he also attended the U.S. Capitol riot.

• Jason Van Eman of Bartlesville, Okla., who claimed to be a film financier, was sentenced in Florida to 21 years and 10 months in prison for participating in a scheme to steal $60 million from investors and producers.

• Ryan Felton of Atlanta, a movie producer, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering in his promotion of cryptocurrency investment schemes, with a prosecutor saying he "used 21st century technology to perpetrate an age-old fraud" and finance a lavish lifestyle.

• Helene Duhamel of the sheriff's office in Pennington County, S.D., lamented, "We've said many times, you have to have enough water, water, water," after a 22-year-old St. Louis man died while hiking in the Badlands when he got lost trying to find his car.

• Corinne Baginski, a visitor to California's Huntington Beach, said "thank God there were a lot of lifeguards," as a lifeguard competition was interrupted by the real-life rescue of a pilot whose plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean.

• Rami Desta of the Israeli police said "they could have prevented this outcome if they had gotten a permit" as a couple was arrested on suspicion of negligent manslaughter after a man was killed when a sinkhole opened under a swimming pool during a house party near Tel Aviv and sucked him down 43 feet.