Interstate 30 construction requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

Construction work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require some lane closures beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Daytime closures

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

Overnight closures

8 p.m.-5 a.m.

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Interstate 630 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock.

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

• Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street in Little Rock.

• Third Street (full closure) between Ferry and Collins streets in Little Rock.

• Sixth Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock.

The work is part of the $1 billion project known as 30 Crossing, which includes reconstructing, and in some cases, widening the existing roadway; creating more direct access into and out of downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock; and building an improved opening for the Arkansas River navigational channel.

Its goal is to enhance the transportation connection through central Arkansas, increase capacity and improve traveler safety, the Transportation Department has said.

Government leaders say the changes could create more economic development by providing a continuous frontage road system and allowing additional green space for public use.