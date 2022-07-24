Judge orders arrest of Little Rock man charged in wife’s death

LITTLE ROCK -- Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson has ordered the arrest of Timothy Clevenger, who is accused of killing his wife, because of prosecution complaints that he's violated a court-ordered curfew that only lets him leave home to visit his lawyer.

The first-degree murder defendant's attorney Patrick Benca contends that prosecutors have misstated the conditions of Clevenger's April release on $200,000 bond and that Clevenger, when not working, is living at a residence Benca has provided near his downtown office.

"There was no order that Mr. Clevenger remain under house arrest. Counsel was advised ... that [release on bail] only required a GPS [ankle monitor]. The only requirement that counsel and Clevenger were apprised of was that he was not to leave the state of Arkansas," Benca's three-page filing states.

Prosecutors accuse Clevenger of misleading the judge about where he would be living, a residence on Gunpowder Road, but Benca states in the filing that Clevenger's release agreement was that Benca provide him suitable housing, which Benca states is at a South Broadway building he owns next to his office.

Further, the lawyer said he's reviewed the basis for the prosecution complaint about Clevenger -- a weeklong survey of his electronic monitoring from June 30 to July 6 -- and can "verify that every single place that he went, he had approval from me and that I was aware of where he was going, how long he would be gone, and who he would be with. There has never been a moment that I have not known where he has been."

Clevenger is due to appear before the judge Aug. 9, although a hearing could be held sooner if he's arrested on the judge's order.

Clevenger is charged in the September 2018 beating death of his wife of more than 30 years at their west Little Rock home. His attorney has stated the mother of three, Margaret "Meg" Clevenger, 56, died from an accidental fall down stairs at the residence and has suggested their son has admitted to playing some role in her death.

Arrested three weeks after her death, Timothy Clevenger spent 3½ years in jail before posting a $200,000 bond.

His trial has been indefinitely delayed until the issue of who his trial lawyer will be has been resolved, potentially by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The judge removed Benca as Clevenger's trial lawyer in March after Benca said he could not be ready for trial on time after three delays. Benca said he had to quit if the judge insisted on that schedule, and the judge removed Benca as attorney, assigning the public defender to take over the case.

However, Clevenger wants Benca to represent him at trial and the public defenders contend he has a constitutional right to the lawyer of his choice, an argument the judge has rejected by refusing to allow Benca back onto the case. So now, the trial is stalled until the Arkansas Supreme Court can determine whether Clevenger's rights are being violated.