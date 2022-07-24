Let’s put those VBS kids to work

You're probably from another planet if you have never heard of Vacation Bible School. And you're sure not Southern if you haven't peeled four or five pounds of crawfish to get a few ounces of tail meat. Some things that are simple and yet so much a part of our lives in the South need to be recognized.

A Bible School worker could probably give a more hands-on report than I can, but let's plow ahead and see how El Dorado's First Baptist Church managed to survive VBS for five days with 185 kids--sixth grade and under--plus about 30 workers. Then we'll move on to our once-a-year crawfish feast.

If VBS is not organized, chaos will just fly off the charts, so give a big hand to director Andria Gleghorn, who spent hours planning and rounding up volunteers. If Baptists had saints, Andria would be on her way.

First Baptist sits on the corner of Main and North West Avenue, the two busiest streets in El Dorado. Visualize nearly 200 cars all arriving at the church between 8 and 8:30 a.m. during rush hour. Streets must be blocked off and volunteer traffic "cops" are posted to try to bring a little order to the area.

Then, when the kids are herded into an auditorium, the action starts with senior pastor Jonathan Kelly dressed up as Indiana Jones roaring in to welcome the kids as a 10-foot inflatable blue roadrunner costume containing Cindy Langston does a boogie down the aisle.

Participants enter a church that has been changed into Monument Valley, decorated to the hilt. This year's theme is Celebrating God's Greatness, and "Monumental" is everywhere. The sanctuary of our church has a massive Monument Valley poster covering the choir and baptistry, with cactus and desert animal posters everywhere. All the kids have on coyote gray T-shirts, and every worker is wearing a burnt orange T-shirt (which initially brought back some negative thoughts of Texas to me).

Kids and especially mothers just love VBS, and no wonder. If you are a mom with three kids that are of age for VBS, passing them off for nearly three hours, five days in a row, is enough for a lot of mothers to have a true spiritual experience.

For the kids it's church light, with all the exciting Bible parts, plus fun church songs, snacks, and the opportunity to be with other kids.

A good VBS will give the kids a good time, while they are exposed to the Gospel. There is nothing wrong with having fun singing, eating, and playing while you learn about the Bible. As every pastor will tell you, there are always professions of faith, or at the least, a foundation on which a young person can build an understanding of what Christianity entails.

Now to another rite of summer: Last Saturday afternoon we had our yearly crawfish tail-peeling and turtle-feeding at our house. Vertis limits eating crawfish that you have to peel to once a year. I think after a year she forgets how much whining she did the year before. Since we're only 15 miles from Louisiana, we're covered up with crawfish this time of year.

I guess I can't blame Vertis, since you do have to put up with a lot to eat crawfish, but we make it a festive occasion. Our spot to peel and eat crawfish is on our pergola deck about three feet from our backyard pond's edge.

We crank up Cajun music on our iPad and Bose speakers as we peel crawfish tails, throwing the heads into the pond. In my opinion, all Cajun songs sound as if they are killing an accordion by beating it with a fiddle. Sometimes I think that if you go to heaven, an angel is going to give you a golden harp, and if you go to hell the devil is going to hand you an accordion and tell you that you will be peeling crawfish for an eternity.

But that's not my real problem with eating crawfish. I'm a rather skinny guy, with a high metabolism, which lets my body digest the tiny crawfish tails faster than I can peel them. When we finish the five pounds the first thing I usually say is, "What's for supper?" It is impossible for me to make a full meal of crawfish. Good thing they always throw in some potatoes and corn as stomach filler.

This year's crawfish were exceptionally large red ones. Louisiana Red Swamp crawfish, they were called. Vertis picked up a whopper and said, "This one looks like a small lobster."

Don't ever try to peel a real lobster with your fingernails, especially if you have just had them polished, because as I watched Vertis tackle the giant crawfish, there were some off-color comments as she destroyed her recent manicure. Your peeling thumb is going to hurt for a day or two, and your hands will smell longer than that.

Our daughter told us that you could get extra meat from the claws, and I tried one really big one. After about five minutes I managed to get a tiny sliver of meat half as big as your little fingernail, so forget the claws.

I don't suck the heads, and I devein the tails, which leaves very little to eat. I know those Cajuns south of us suck the heads and wouldn't think of deveining a crawfish tail. Our neighbor across the street sucks crawfish heads. His mother must have dropped him when he was a baby. He is from Mississippi, so I'm not surprised at anything he does.

Since VBS always occurs around the same time as crawfish-eating season, y'all could serve the kids crawfish when they have a snack break. Let's see: 200-plus kids and workers, and let's give them two pounds each. So VBS should order 400 pounds of crawfish. Sounds like a lot of fun--for the kids--and I'll bet it would be a Vacation Bible School to remember. Just a suggestion ...

