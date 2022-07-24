A decent paycheck

Arkansas ranks first in the nation in the spread of new covid cases but near the bottom in teacher pay despite a $1.6 billion surplus.

Legislators admit they have the money for a raise now, but question what might happen later if the state economy tanks. After all, the raise would be permanent. Other nearby states are raising starting salaries of teachers, including Mississippi, which with its $5,000 raise places that state's starting salary at $41,500, compared to Arkansas' $36,000.

Many Arkansans can remember when we said "thank God for Mississippi," but now Mississippians can rightly say, "thank God for Arkansas."

Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor, favors the raise, but at this writing Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not made her position clear.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson agrees that teachers need more money but says the legislators won't approve such.

Back when many Arkansas legislators were lawyers, the state did not have as much surplus, but at least the lawyers seemed to support education stronger than does today's Legislature.

Don't be surprised to see several thousand Arkansas teachers march on the state Capitol to try and convince the Legislature they should at least be heard. With all the paperwork and discipline problems teachers face today, the least legislators can do is give them a decent paycheck.

If a new legislator can start at over $42,000 plus per diem for a part-time job, why can't a new teacher with a degree make at least that?

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Righteous indignation

Mille' Watson, thank you for putting my exact thoughts in words. Righteous indignation is everywhere. And as much as I hate it, it's about to get worse.

DEBBIE CUPPLES

Salesville

Cartoon was offensive

I found Dick Wright's cartoon in the July 18 paper to be very offensive. In central Arkansas, we have witnessed the shortage of baby formula, but the artist's inclusion of eggs, chicken, ground beef, milk, coffee and pet food does not reflect current shopping inventories. At all! The only items that are sold out are the special sale items, such as cases of Coke for $7 this last weekend at Kroger.

I recall from my grade-school textbooks the bread-line photos from the Great Depression. Our current situation cannot compare. It is an insult to our history. We have meat and eggs and coffee available. I am offended that this cartoon could be sent out worldwide and not reflect our actual blessed, abundant life in the United States.

CARRIE HINDMAN

Maumelle

Prioritize education

The history lesson on how educator pay became a problem is long and complicated. There is so much fault and blame to be placed that one could be blindfolded, throw a dart at a wall-sized map of the entire political and educational system, and no matter where the dart lands, there is some culpability.

I am no longer interested in the past. There is a solution staring us in the face, but the legislative majority has other plans.

On Thursday I watched the ALC meeting as they discussed the idea of using ESSER funds for one-time school employee bonuses instead of considering the obvious, which is to use some of the $1.6 billion tax surplus for salary increases. There is a plan for a sustainable raise, but there is a lack of interest in placing it on the special session call. Why? Prioritizing a tax cut that benefits those making over $87,000 will do nothing for most teachers and staff. I guess they want to hand over that massive surplus as a dowry to Sarah Sanders, since they're convinced she'll be the next governor.

I don't think anyone understands how fed up teachers are. The micromanaging, disrespect, and low pay have pushed them past the breaking point. Many have resigned or retired, leaving superintendents scrambling to fill positions. Others are hanging on by a thread. The pushback from some legislators as educators demand a permanent pay raise, not a one-time bonus, has been astounding, and some have resorted to name-calling and juvenile insults. What I saw in the ALC meeting was a deliberate effort to steamroll over anyone who spoke against the chair. Members who questioned the legality or long-term benefit of those one-time bonuses were silenced in what I can only describe as a barrage of arrogance and partisan parliamentary procedures. It was appalling.

Public servants are supposed to represent their constituents. What I have seen looks more like an episode of a bad reality show. Education is the fundamental building block of society. If it is not your top priority, you need to get out of the way.

SHELLEY SMITH

Fox

They're only cowards

What if the news media all started referring to mass killers as "cowards" rather than "gunmen" or "shooters"? Those words just reinforce what these people think of themselves and others in their murder fetish chat rooms. In addition to their crimes reflecting their own empty, friendless lives, they are done to impress the other miserable people in their online peer groups.

Lots of young men want to be seen and remembered as tough; none want to be seen as cowards, which is certainly what they are.

LESLIE SINGER

Little Rock

A plan for the future

Kudos to former President Donald Trump! Never underestimate the capability of the human mind and its creativity. It seems Trump has a plan for a provision in the U.S. Constitution to be used to deliver the product that it was designed to prevent.

Maybe the second presidency of Donald Trump is the necessary impetus to eliminate the Electoral College through the arduous process of a constitutional amendment. Never again (after he steals the election victory of 2024).

JOHN ROACH

Yellville