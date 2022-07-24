Local Notes: Hope Cancer resources and a retirement open house at Dairy Hollow

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Washington Regional

Washington Regional Medical Center recently received four American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Achievement Awards for stroke care.

Washington Regional earned the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus with Elite Plus Honor Roll, Advanced Therapy, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards, which recognize the hospital's commitment to ensuring patients experiencing stroke receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a stroke each year. As the only hospital in Northwest Arkansas to be certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, Washington Regional is equipped to treat the most complex stroke cases.

Information: wregional.com.

Writers' Colony

After invaluable service to The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow as executive director, Michelle Hannon is retiring. Hannon has served WCDH for three years, bringing The Colony to a place of self-sustainability and getting the organization through the complications of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors would like to invite the community to visit The Writers' Colony from 3 to 5:30 p.m. July 29 at 515 Spring St. to thank Hannon for her service, give her your well wishes, and meet the new executive director, Tara Cloud Clark.

Hannon has asked that in lieu of gifts, contributions be made to the WCDH Scholarship Fund.

WCDH will be collecting contributions to the scholarship fund at the open house. Donations can also be made on the website under "donate."

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Hobbs State Park

Hobbs State park has formed a new collaboration with Schmieding Center called "Living Healthy in Nature." This free program will be a recurring interactive outing using the combined expertise of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education and Hobbs State Park. The first program will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum for people ages 50 and older.

"Connecting visitors to nature and promoting a healthy lifestyle is a natural fit for our state parks," Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Assistant Superintendent Jay T. Schneider said.

"Living Healthy in Nature" will meet the first Thursday of every month at varying locations. Participants will discuss healthy living tips while also spending time connecting with nature. Each event will end with an optional "bring your own lunch," questions and social time. Arrive dressed for the weather, prepared for moving outside, with drinking water and your optional sack lunch.

Information: (479) 789-5000.