Police beat: Man, 21, charged in LR police chase

Man, 21, charged in LR police chase

Little Rock police early Saturday arrested a man who allegedly tried to ditch drugs and a gun while fleeing in a stolen vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen when they reported seeing the driver, later identified as Kileo McCullauch, 21, toss a bag out of the driver's side window.

Officers arrested McCullauch at 9300 Oak Grove Lane after a short foot chase, the report states.

Inside the ditched bag, police reported finding firearms, narcotics and McCullauch's identification card.

McCullauch is charged with four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, two drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia count.

Two face charges in 2-county chase

A man and woman face several felony charges after they reportedly led Little Rock police on a nearly 40-mile-long chase into Lonoke County early Saturday in a stolen vehicle that reached speeds of 140 miles per hour, according to an incident report.

Officers on patrol got a hit on a license plate recognition system alerting them of a Ford Mustang that had been reported stolen by Nashville police, the report states.

Police encountered the vehicle near 5400 Asher Ave. and tried to pull it over, but the driver, later identified as Quintin Jones, 23, of Memphis, fled at high speed north on University Avenue.

The chase continued to Interstate 40, with Arkansas State Police joining, and reported that the Mustang topped 140 mph during the chase, sometimes passing vehicles on the right shoulder.

Officers followed the Mustang to Carlisle, in Lonoke County, where it ran out of gas.

Jones and a passenger, later identified as Kedevial Herring, 25, also of Memphis, fled on foot. Another passenger was detained at gunpoint near the Mustang but was later released without charges.

Lonoke County deputies and Carlisle police helped search for the other two, with deputies finding Herring on a nearby access road and an officer spotting Jones in a field using a drone. Both were arrested without incident.

Police reported finding a Glock 19 and a Taurus G3C, both handguns, and a bottle suspected to contain promethazine with codeine in the vehicle.

Jones and Herring were both taken to the Pulaski County jail, although neither appeared in an online inmate roster Saturday evening.

Jones is charged with theft by receiving, fleeing in a vehicle and a drug possession charge, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot and reckless driving. Herring was charged with felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor fleeing.