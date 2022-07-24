Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Jamael McKnight, 42, and Kimberly Nicole McKnight, 38, both of Monticello, recorded July 18.

Kayln Nathaniel Williams, 23, and Delaney Madison Dalton, 20, both of White Hall, recorded July 18.

Christopher Chad Dardenne, 45, and Miranda Elizabeth Dardenne, 39, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 21.

Aaron Lamar Mattie, 30, of Pine Bluff, and Shirmeka Shynese Mallett, 28, of White Hall, recorded July 21.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Courtney Phillips v. Dedrick Arnold, granted July 13.

Julia Buie v. Thomas Buie, granted July 14.

Donna Lee Thomas v. Alex Thomas Sr., granted July 18.

Takita Burnett v. Samuel Burnett, granted July 18.

Sandy Gibson-Kendle v. Jonathan K. Kendle, granted July 20.

Joshua Rose v. Melissa Rose, granted July 20.

Lashonda Dancy v. Theron Dancy, granted July 21.

Clarence Moss v. Shaza Brooks, granted July 22.

Eddie Briley v. Tasha Briley, granted July 22.