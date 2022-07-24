The following marriage licenses were recorded July 12-18 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

July 12

Jimmie Lamont Jones, 48, and Chrystal R. Weigel, 42, both of Fort Smith

Waleed Beriji, 24, and Roya Jaberian Doraji, 24, both of Barling

Jack Scott Mettee III, 36, Clearwater, Kan., and Cherise Danielle Robison, 25, Wichita, Kan.

Jared Michael Bennett, 44, and Megan Renee Ivester, 39, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Jason H. Barth, 39, and Tammy Lynn Phipps, 21, both of Maysville, Okla.

Jessica Grace Herrell, 36, and Ashley Dawn Medlock, 31, both of Lavaca

Nathaniel Vincent McRee, 20, and Yasmine Virginie Hinden, 19, both of Greenwood

Lewis Eugene Luttrell, 22, and Tottyanna Tyniqwa Tena Nula Turner-S, 21, both of Decatur

Bobby Joe Abshire, 28, and Abigail Claire Glass, 23, both of Fort Smith

July 13

Danielle Marie Ann Brown, 33, and Domineec Sharon Franks, 34, both of Fort Smith

Scott Anthony Barile Jr., 25, and Payton Renee Black, 22, both of Mansfield

Locke McNabb Stubblefield, 22, and Sarah Katherine Finley, 23, both of Fort Smith

Eli Dylan Myers, 18, Pocola, Okla., and Gabriella M. Logan, 20, Hackett

July 14

Joshua Paul Bean, 23, Fort Smith, and Bethany Tamar Lianne Colley, 22, Coweta, Okla.

Shane Dakota Holloway, 29, and Lauren Ashley Deckelman, 28, both of Fort Smith

Vincent G. Hug, 79, and Nichola F. Kinnamon, 76, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Sean Jennings, 42, and Jennifer Marie Napier, 39, both of Van Buren

Cesar Osvaldo Castillo Garcia, 24, and Carolina Alejandra Davilla, 21, both of Van Buren

William M. Smith, 23, and Jordan Elizabeth Dart, 23, both of Fort Smith

July 15

Isaiah Alexander Russell, 23, and Brittany Nichole Perry, 23, both of Van Buren

Kyle Wayne Schaefer, 46, and Ashley Marie Ridley, 33, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Juan Quintanilla, 57, Oklahoma City, and Natasha Leigh Verble, 42, Yukon, Okla.

Ralph Henry Layne, 41, and Nicole M. Wright, 37, both of Van Buren

Colton Chase Ranes, 26, and Rayla Paige Turpin, 28, both of Pocola, Okla.

Raymond Ellis Greene, 36, and Misty Dawn Neiswender, 38, both of Fort Smith

Spencer Mack Jones, 28, and Margareet Christean Anderson, 25, both of Greenwood

July 18

Dakota Ray Barbry, 24, Fort Smith, and Nayda Mariah Funderburg, 21, both of Shannon Hills

Keith Howard Leimkuehler, 54, and Debora Darlene McGrath, 58, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Barry Alan Yother, 51, and Stacey L. Willcutt, 48, both of Lavaca

Jerry Dale Whisenhunt Jr., 47, and Nova Jean Harp, 49, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Adrian Lee Whitehurst, 37, and Jessica Leeann Valencia, 37, both of Fort Smith