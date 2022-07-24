The following marriage licenses were recorded July 12-18 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
July 12
Jimmie Lamont Jones, 48, and Chrystal R. Weigel, 42, both of Fort Smith
Waleed Beriji, 24, and Roya Jaberian Doraji, 24, both of Barling
Jack Scott Mettee III, 36, Clearwater, Kan., and Cherise Danielle Robison, 25, Wichita, Kan.
Jared Michael Bennett, 44, and Megan Renee Ivester, 39, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Jason H. Barth, 39, and Tammy Lynn Phipps, 21, both of Maysville, Okla.
Jessica Grace Herrell, 36, and Ashley Dawn Medlock, 31, both of Lavaca
Nathaniel Vincent McRee, 20, and Yasmine Virginie Hinden, 19, both of Greenwood
Lewis Eugene Luttrell, 22, and Tottyanna Tyniqwa Tena Nula Turner-S, 21, both of Decatur
Bobby Joe Abshire, 28, and Abigail Claire Glass, 23, both of Fort Smith
July 13
Danielle Marie Ann Brown, 33, and Domineec Sharon Franks, 34, both of Fort Smith
Scott Anthony Barile Jr., 25, and Payton Renee Black, 22, both of Mansfield
Locke McNabb Stubblefield, 22, and Sarah Katherine Finley, 23, both of Fort Smith
Eli Dylan Myers, 18, Pocola, Okla., and Gabriella M. Logan, 20, Hackett
July 14
Joshua Paul Bean, 23, Fort Smith, and Bethany Tamar Lianne Colley, 22, Coweta, Okla.
Shane Dakota Holloway, 29, and Lauren Ashley Deckelman, 28, both of Fort Smith
Vincent G. Hug, 79, and Nichola F. Kinnamon, 76, both of Fort Smith
Christopher Sean Jennings, 42, and Jennifer Marie Napier, 39, both of Van Buren
Cesar Osvaldo Castillo Garcia, 24, and Carolina Alejandra Davilla, 21, both of Van Buren
William M. Smith, 23, and Jordan Elizabeth Dart, 23, both of Fort Smith
July 15
Isaiah Alexander Russell, 23, and Brittany Nichole Perry, 23, both of Van Buren
Kyle Wayne Schaefer, 46, and Ashley Marie Ridley, 33, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Juan Quintanilla, 57, Oklahoma City, and Natasha Leigh Verble, 42, Yukon, Okla.
Ralph Henry Layne, 41, and Nicole M. Wright, 37, both of Van Buren
Colton Chase Ranes, 26, and Rayla Paige Turpin, 28, both of Pocola, Okla.
Raymond Ellis Greene, 36, and Misty Dawn Neiswender, 38, both of Fort Smith
Spencer Mack Jones, 28, and Margareet Christean Anderson, 25, both of Greenwood
July 18
Dakota Ray Barbry, 24, Fort Smith, and Nayda Mariah Funderburg, 21, both of Shannon Hills
Keith Howard Leimkuehler, 54, and Debora Darlene McGrath, 58, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Barry Alan Yother, 51, and Stacey L. Willcutt, 48, both of Lavaca
Jerry Dale Whisenhunt Jr., 47, and Nova Jean Harp, 49, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Adrian Lee Whitehurst, 37, and Jessica Leeann Valencia, 37, both of Fort Smith