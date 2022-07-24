Meeting results in big hugs

ATLANTA -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman inadvertently walked into the hotel suite being used by Georgia personnel -- Coach Kirby Smart and players -- for interviews with members of the local media at the Omni Hotel at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

The result was about what was expected for a chance encounter between Smart and his former offensive line coach from 2016-2019.

The two shared a big hug, during which Smart said, "Yesssirrrrrr!" to borrow a phrase Pittman made famous a couple of years ago.

Someone caught on film when Pittman was walking down a hallway and Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith approached from the other direction.

Smith asked if he could shake Pittman's hand and instead got a huge. Two more hugs and back slaps later, both men carried on with their interview schedules.

Will's way

Will Anderson can easily make his way to second place on Alabama's all-time sacks chart this season, but he's got a long way to go to catch Derrick Thomas, who was credited with 52 sacks from 1985-88 in years before sacks were included as official NCAA stats.

Anderson, who had 17.5 sacks last season to lead the FBS, will open the season with 24.5 career sacks, fourth on the Alabama list behind Thomas, Jonathan Allen (28) and Kindal Moorehead (25).

"I'm going to approach the season just like I approached it last year," Anderson said when asked about chasing sack records. "I'm just going to be Will Anderson. I'm not going to try to do anything special. I'm not going to go out there and try to be a hero. I'm just going to go out there and be myself, be the player that I was when I first got here and just help my teammates play good team football."

Good 'dog'

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was asked what he thought of Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson's "game," and how difficult he is to prepare to play.

"He's a dog," Jefferson said. "I love his game, He's very explosive and athletic. Going into the preparation for that week and Will Anderson, the main thing was just to try to get double-teams on him to slow him down, try to knock him off his path a little bit because once he gets going he's hard to stop."

Messages

Several conference coaches were asked what message they would have for Oklahoma and Texas, which are set to join the SEC for the 2025 season barring an earlier entry.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman praised OU Coach Brent Venables and Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian and spoke on the two incoming programs.

"When I was a kid, I rooted for the Sooners 'til I moved over to eastern Oklahoma, where I became a Razorback fan," Pittman said. "Storied football program. We're having recruiting battles with them right now, thank the Lord. Before we couldn't get in the door. But we're having recruiting battles.

"We're having recruiting battles with Texas. I'm not telling you we're whipping them or anything like that. I'm telling you we're in the conversation. ... You have two storied programs there.

"But I would tell them what they already know -- it's a hell of a league. It's about big people and fast people. Not any different probably than the Big 12. Consistently, each week, you better have some depth."

49 4th downs

Ole Miss set the FBS record last season with 49 fourth-down tries, an average of 3.8 per game. The Rebels were successful on 31 of them for a conversion rate of 63.3% that ranked 29th in the nation, just behind Vanderbilt (19 of 30, 63.33%) and just ahead of Arkansas (12 of 19, 63.2%).

Coach Lane Kiffin said he was happy to hear the Rebels took down a national record.

"I did not know we set a record," Kiffin said. "Now I know we have the most [fourth-down] attempts in the history of football. I used to coach for Pete Carroll. He said, 'Don't just do things really well. Do them better than anybody's done them before.' At least I know that stat."

Kiffin said he would use a stat like that in recruiting, tying in the fourth-down tries with his belief in players.

"It's not just analytics," he said. "That's a huge part of it, but the players feel we believe in you, we put you in those situations, we play so aggressively.

Kiffin added that he can't predict what the Rebels fourth-down attempts would look like on a yearly basis.

"It's not easy," he said. "If everything was easy, everybody would do it. I get that a lot of coaches don't follow the analytics because it's very hard for that press conference afterwards or that stadium to turn on you when it doesn't work.

"The Alabama game, the last two years, perfect example. The first year we play them, we make a bunch of them, and everybody is saying, 'That's great.' The next year we don't. Then you've got to go to that press conference."

Not part of it

LSU Coach Brian Kelly said how his Notre Dame teams did in two lopsided postseason losses to Alabama didn't have any impact on his decision to replace Ed Orgeron as the Tigers' coach.

Alabama beat Notre Dame 42-14 in the 2012 national title game at Miami and 31-14 in the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals at Arlington, Texas.

"That wasn't part of my decision-making," Kelly said. "Those were really good [Alabama] teams. They both won the national championship.

"I thought we played Alabama better than anybody in that last playoff. Their talent was unbelievable on the offensive side of the ball that year.

"So that wasn't like, 'I'm taking the LSU job, Alabama is so much better than us.' That was not part of the process for me.

"It was timing. It was this place at LSU. It was the administration and the opportunity to bring this program back."

Love ya, Stevie

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, asked what songs he has most listened to lately on his jukebox, first mentioned Stevie Nicks and her group, Fleetwood Mac.

"My jukebox, the most played thing, Stevie Nicks," Pittman said. "I love her. I mean, I don't know her. Jamie [Pittman] didn't hear me say that. But I like her."

Part of the plan

When Tennessee's baseball team opened a three-game series at Ole Miss this season, Lane Kiffin threw out the first, ah, golf ball.

Rather than have the Ole Miss football coach throw out the first pitch using a baseball, as is tradition, Kiffin threw a golf ball because that's among the objects that were thrown at him by Tennessee fans when the Rebels beat the Volunteers 31-26 last season at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

It was Kiffin's first game at Tennessee as a head coach since he bolted Knoxville after his lone season as the Vols' coach in 2009 to take the Southern California job.

After Kiffin pitched the golf ball, the Vols swept the Rebels 12-1, 10-3 and 4-3.

"We got swept by Tennessee, didn't play well," Kiffin said. "Everybody thought it was my fault.

"I had a plan. I wanted our guys to stay humble, not play very well, then we'd go win the national championship in baseball.

"I'd like to say that was a plan. All the Tennessee fans that were all excited about sweeping us, there was a plan."

Ole Miss' baseball team made it into the NCAA Tournament with the final at-large spot, then went 10-1 in postseason play -- losing only to Arkansas 3-2 at the College World Series -- and beat Oklahoma twice to win the national championship.

Good payday

Alabama Coach Nick Saban might want clearer guidelines applied to Name, Image and Likeness revenue for players, but he wanted to make it clear he's not against it.

"Well, I don't dislike name, image and likeness," Saban said. "I'm all for the players. I want our players to do well.

"Our players made over $3 million in Name, Image and Likeness [last year]. I'm all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves.

"We have a great brand at Alabama. ... Their value there is going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create."

Seals' team

Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea said he made the decision after spring ball to sit down with his top two quarterbacks, returning starter Ken Seals and junior Mike Wright, to tell them Wright was the starting quarterback heading into training camp.

"I want to just give credit to Ken Seals," Lea said, "because in an era right now where nine out of 10 times that player that's getting the disappointing news makes a choice to move on, Ken Seals set his jaw and made a determination that he was going to earn it every day."

Kelly's moves

LSU Coach Brian Kelly has been ribbed for his dancing on a pair of recruiting videos, one with 5-star quarterback signee Walker Howard and the other with tight end Danny Lewis, who signed with Alabama.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey pointed it out Monday, and Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea, who was defensive coordinator at Notre Dame for three seasons under Kelly, brought it up when asked what elements make Kelly a good coach on Tuesday.

"He's a great dancer," Lea said, drawing laughter. "He took a chance on me as an unproven commodity ... and he gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Wright's tout

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright touted his suit maker, for whom he doesn't receive NIL money, and also a beetle pin he was wearing during his appearance at media days.

"I represent the rhinoceros beetle," Wright said. "The rhinoceros beetle can lift 110 times its weight. I'm here representing 110 Vanderbilt players."

Brian vs. Mike

LSU Coach Brian Kelly will be preparing for a Florida State team coached by Mike Norvell for the third time in as many seasons.

Kelly's Notre Dame team beat the Seminoles 41-38 in overtime in last year's season opener in Tallahassee, Fla., and downed them 42-26 at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 10, 2020.

Kelly said he thinks Norvell, a former University of Central Arkansas player and 2015 inductee into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame, has the Seminoles on track.

"I thought they fought for four quarters against Notre Dame last year," Kelly said "That has a lot to do with buy-in. You could see them playing harder and harder. Maybe that wasn't as visible earlier on.

"This is a team now that has Mike's stamp on it. It's going to play hard for four quarters. ...So I really just think you're seeing the signs of a football program inside-out making the incremental progress. ... Everybody wants to see more wins, but as a football coach my eyes see a program that's been getting better and better."