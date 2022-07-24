Sections
Mega Millions jackpot now at 4th largest in the nation

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:19 a.m.
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation's ninth largest jackpot. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's fourth-largest jackpot.

The next drawing is Tuesday.

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

The highlighted pre-tax $790 million prize is for a winner who takes the annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would have been $464.4 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states -- including Arkansas -- as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

