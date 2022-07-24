MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Cardinals defeat Naturals, remain perfect at Arvest

SPRINGDALE -- The Springfield Cardinals continued to rule the roost at Arvest Ballpark.

Springfield improved to 8-0 at Springdale this season, using two home runs and five RBI from catcher Nick Raposo to top Northwest Arkansas 7-4 before an announced crowd of 3,133 on Saturday night.

Naturals starter Anthony Veneziano (4-7) struck out 10 in six innings. But Raposo's slugging and an error that opened the door to a four-run Springfield third proved too much to overcome.

The Naturals outhit the Cardinals 10-6. Shortstop Maikel Garcia (2 for 5, two RBI) slammed a solo homer in the ninth, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

Veneziano gave up three hits (two homers) and five runs, one earned.

"He pitched really well," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "We're happy the way he pitched. It's the way our season is going. One bad thing leads to a second bad thing, which leads to a third bad thing. Instead of getting out of it with one run, we're giving up four and five runs in big innings. You can't be a good team and do that."

With the Naturals trailing 5-1 in the seventh, Garcia's single drove in CJ Alexander (2 for 4) and moved John Rave to third with two away. But Tucker Bradley flew out on a running catch by center fielder Justin Toerner to end the threat.

The Cardinals tacked on two eighth-inning runs for a 7-2 advantage.

Logan Porter (2 for 4) had an RBI double in the eighth for the Naturals.

Sparked by its dominance in Springdale, Springfield leads the season series 12-5.

"They've kicked our butt eight straight now here," Widger said. "Right now, we're just taking it. Instead of taking it, we need to step up and give some back, and we're not doing it right now."

Raposo (3 for 4) opened the second with a solo round-tripper, giving Springfield a 1-0 lead.

Raposo went deep again to fuel the Cardinals' four-run, two-out surge in the third. Naturals second baseman Nick Loftin dropped what would have been an inning-ending pop-up, allowing a run and creating a 2-0 deficit. Raposo added to the woes by following with a three-run shot over the left-field fence, making the score 5-0.

Alexander's RBI single plated Tyler Gentry, pulling Northwest Arkansas within 5-1 in the fourth. Seuly Matias' double sent Alexander to third and set the stage for a rally. But winner Connor Lunn (3-5) struck out Sebastian Rivero swinging, restoring order for the Cardinals.

Lunn gave up 6 hits, striking out 5 and walking 1 in 6 2/3 sharp innings.

Springfield goes for a sweep of the three-game series today.