Name-image-likeness at UAPB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A few weeks after Arkansas' name-image-likeness (NIL) law went into effect, Mark Evans II landed his first endorsement.

Evans' nomination to Denny's "All-Pancaker Team" befitted his well-celebrated blocking skills on the offensive line. Financial terms of the deal weren't released, but the endorsement helped not only Evans but the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff gain publicity in a way that before 2021 was unprecedented in college athletics.

"My publicity has skyrocketed in a way," said Evans, the Golden Lions' left tackle. "I've been on many media outlets."

That's in addition to the growing number of all-conference and Black college all-American lists Evans has made in the past four years.

Act 810, the Arkansas Student-Athlete Publicity Rights Act, was signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on April 21, 2021, more than a month before the NCAA enacted its interim policy allowing a student-athlete to make money by using his or her name, image and likeness to promote or endorse a product or service. The act went into effect Jan. 1 of this year, but schools including UAPB began allowing their student-athletes to make endorsement deals as soon as NCAA legislation was enacted.

Among the clauses in the act, a school, athletic association or conference is not allowed to prevent a student-athlete from competing in a varsity sport or penalize the person for obtaining a representative assisting him or her in earning compensation for the commercial use of name, image or likeness. An endorsing student-athlete must also disclose related contracts to the appropriate school official.

"I didn't really have to do too much," said Evans, whose deal expired in January. "Denny's was real open with my schedule and all that. Denny's wasn't making me do anything throughout the practice week. If I had practice, they would allow me to push it off later. I did most of my stuff around fall camp and Christmas, stuff like that. It wasn't demanding to me."

For decades before NIL laws were passed across the country, the NCAA maintained a strong posture against student-athlete endorsements, claiming they affected one's amateur status.

But at UAPB, an endorsement deal such as Evans' is very welcome these days. Since the enactment of Act 810, the university's athletic department has helped its student-athletes and their families navigate policies related to endorsement deals.

"We still stay within the framework, and there are some things in the legislation we have to wait for before we get fully engaged in helping to barter deals and things like that," UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said Thursday at SWAC Media Day. "We are partnering with other schools in the state, and again staying within legislation, making sure we stay within that framework, we have quite a few athletes that have benefited from NIL opportunities, and we're looking for more."

Robinson did not specify how many UAPB athletes have secured NIL deals. He did say the school's protocol is to inform student-athletes and parents of the parameters of accepting an NIL deal.

"We're doing some things to make sure we highlight them, to bring more attention to the student-athlete themselves," Robinson said. "We're engaging with our alumni, our campus and with the community to bring more awareness of this to the student-athlete to make them more appealing to companies as well."

The way Robinson sees it, if the student-athlete is happy, chances are UAPB will be as well.

"There have been some businesses that have transitioned and changed from the focus of the school and go strictly with the student-athletes, but at the same time, you get more companies now that can engage with the campus that have not traditionally done so," Robinson said. "We're looking to engage and build on those relationships, and more importantly of our student athlete to benefit from this, we're excited about this as well."