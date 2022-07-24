• Steven Spielberg is bringing his highly personal film "The Fabelmans" to the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. Organizers said last week that it will be the world premiere for the movie, which Spielberg says is based on his early years, and will also mark the filmmaker's first time at the festival. Spielberg co-wrote the coming-of-age story -- about a young man and a shattering family secret -- with Tony Kushner, who he also collaborated with on "Munich," "Lincoln" and "West Side Story." The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. The Toronto festival, which runs Sept. 8-18, has said it will also host the world premieres of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the Harry Styles-led drama "My Policeman," and Gina-Prince Bythewood's historical epic "The Woman King" with Viola Davis. "The Fabelmans" is set for a Nov. 11 theatrical release from Universal Pictures and is expected to be a big player in the upcoming awards season.

• Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker last year in Hollywood and stealing two of the pop star's French bulldogs. He was mistakenly released from custody in April and remains missing. James Howard Jackson, 19, was one of five people arrested in connection with the violent robbery in February 2021. He was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from the Los Angeles County jail "due to a clerical error." Detectives do not believe the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, who was in Rome filming a movie at the time. The motive was supposedly the value of the French bulldogs, which can run into the thousands of dollars. The dogs were later returned by a woman who claimed she'd found them; she was later arrested and found to be in a relationship with another suspect's father. U.S. marshals last week said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. The reward is for information that leads to his arrest. Authorities previously said Jackson is a documented gang member. The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was with Lady Gaga's three dogs -- Asia, Koji and Gustav -- just off Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked. Shot in the chest, he later called the episode "a very close call with death."