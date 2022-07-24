Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded July 13-19 in the Benton and Washington County clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
21-1915. Heather Behrens v. Nicholas Behrens
22-20. Karen Divina v. Eduardo Divina
22-161. Adrienne Hansen v. Erik Hansen
22-195. Nova Simmons v. Anthony Lee
22-220. Tammy Nims v. Mark Nims
22-498. Eric McLeod v. Arianna McLeod
22-541. Billie Kelly v. Michael Kelly
22-578. Stacy Arnold v. Robert Arnold
22-615. Kimberly Latta v. Joshua Latta
22-675. Michael Robinson v. Amber Robinson
22-732. Ignacia Pecina v. Asuncion Pecina
22-775. Samantha Styers v. Bobby Allen
22-777. Christopher Williams v. Delana Williams
22-877. Rachelle Marquez v. Oscar Marquez
22-880. Anna Snodgrass v. Danielle Snodgrass
22-902. Krystal Baker v. Paul Baker
22-906. Timothy Ruble v. Heather Ruble
22-924. Micayla Stanley v. Brent Wells
WASHINGTON COUNTY
21-127. Robert Shirley v. Lisa Shirley
21-474. Athena Knight v. Conner Brock
21-1468. Fabian Martinez v. Tania Martinez
21-1633. Hanna Hight v. Isaac Hight
21-1773. Marilyn Henry v. David Henry
22-58. Halmar Tox v. Dommy Pelico
22-238. Lance Fisher v. Peggy Savage
22-395. Hector Ramirez Ramirez v. Flor Ramirez
22-399. Dylan Haskins v. Savannah Haskins
22-586. Heather Oropeza v. Gonzalo Oropeza-Barboza
22-622. Thomas Stewart v. Britney Stewart
22-785. Kendall Conner v. Amiee Conner
22-831. Kimberly McGarrah v. Devon McGarrah
22-832. Amanda Brown v. Lawrence Brown
22-858. Stephanie Murphree v. Michael Murphree
22-870. Chelsea Crismas v. Dan Crismas
22-871. Jessica Billingsley v. Daniel Billingsley
22-886. Marcelino Reza Vargas v. Irma Garcia
22-897. Lindsey Chacon v. Lawrence Thompson
22-913. Julie Almanza-Arroyos v. Pablo Almanza
22-961. Josh Wilson v. Tara Wilson