Gragson first at Pocono

Noah Gragson kept a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at bay down the stretch and held on to win his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Pocono Raceway. Gragson also won at Phoenix and Talladega and he took JR Motorsports to victory lane for the second consecutive weekend. Justin Allgaier won last week at New Hampshire. Gragson, linked to the vacant ride next season at Petty GMS Motorsports, bumped doors with Gibbs on the last lap and raced at the bottom of the track to pick up the win. Better yet, Gragson and Gibbs raced side-by-side for a clean, thrilling end in the wake of a feud that started last month at Portland International Raceway. Gragson vowed payback after Gibbs dumped him during the race.

Newgarden wins in Iowa

Josef Newgarden extended the Team Penske dominance at Iowa Speedway, winning the first race of a weekend doubleheader Saturday for his fourth victory at the shortest track on the IndyCar schedule. Newgarden raced to his series-best fourth victory of the season and moved from fourth to second in the tight IndyCar championship fight. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson finished eighth and had his lead in the standings sliced to 15 points over Newgarden. Team Penske drivers have won six of the last seven races at Iowa.

CYCLING

Vingegaard nears title

Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-minute lead at the start. He, instead, took all the risks on the technical course and had a scare close to the finish when he misjudged a curve and had to brake hard to avoid a crash. Vingegaard then slowed down dramatically as he approached the finish line. He finished the 20th stage in second place 19 seconds behind winner Wout van Aert, his key teammate.

BASEBALL

Yanks reliever out for season

New York Yankees reliever Michael King instantly knew something was very wrong. Walking off the mound after a pitch Friday night, the right-hander simply said to Manager Aaron Boone: "My elbow." Boone's worst fears were realized Saturday when the valuable member of New York's bullpen was ruled out for the season with a fractured right elbow. The injury occurred when he threw an 0-2 slider to Baltimore's Ramon Urias.

GOLF

Two tied at Senior British

Darren Clarke's bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday. Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke's 69 at Gleneagles. Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open's Claret Jug in 2011. Little Rock's Glen Day, who was tied for first after the first round, shot a 77 on Saturday and fell to 3-over 213 for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 71 on Saturday and is at 1-under 209 overall.





Webb takes 2-shot lead

Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship at Salina, Kansas. Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club. Sorenstam had a 68.

Kocher in front at Springfield

David Kocher fired a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. Kocher is at 22-under 194 at the Highland Springs Country Club and is in front of Robby Shelton, who turned in an 8-under 64 on Saturday to get to 20-under 196. Zach Fischer (Benton) and Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) are both at 12-under 204. Fischer shot a 69 on Saturday while Echavarria had a 71.

TENNIS

Pera pulls off an upset

American player Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg (Germany) European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days. The 81st-ranked Pera, who won her first WTA title in Budapest last week, saved three of the four break points she faced and took four of the six she created to beat Kontaveit, the world No. 2. It was Pera's 12th consecutive victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.









