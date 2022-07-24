Ortiz in awe as induction looms

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Six months after he got one of the most amazing phone calls in sports, David Ortiz is still awestruck at his good fortune.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger known affectionately as Big Papi will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next weekend.

Maybe then baseball's highest honor will finally sink in.

"I still can't believe it. This is like a dream come true," the 46-year-old Ortiz said. "I grew up tough, man. My childhood wasn't that easy, but I had great parents to guide me and keep me away from trouble."

Ortiz hit 541 home runs in 20 big league seasons and helped the Red Sox win three World Series. He is just the 58th player selected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in his first year of eligibility, and he served as a designated hitter more than any previous inductee.

Six Era Committee selections are also part of the Class of 2022. Minnesota Twins teammates pitcher Jim Kaat and free-swinging slugger Tony Oliva, and late Dodger great Gil Hodges, who managed the New York Mets to their first World Series title in 1969, are among them.

Also getting their due: Minnie Minoso, a star with the Chicago White Sox in the 1950s; Buck O'Neil, who played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues and was a tireless advocate for the game; and Bud Fowler, a pioneering Black player who grew up in Cooperstown in the 1860s and played in more than a dozen leagues.

Minnesota holds a special place in Ortiz's heart because of the friendship he developed with Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett -- No. 34 just like Big Papi -- before Ortiz was dealt to the Red Sox after six seasons.

"That was my guy," said Ortiz, who survived a nightclub shooting three years ago in his native Dominican Republic.

Kaat's journey to Cooperstown is rather remarkable. He was 1-4 in 1958 playing for Missoula of the Pioneer League, and he figured he was one start from being sent home. Player-manager Jack McKeon gave Kaat a place in the rotation every fourth day, and he finished the season 16-9.

"I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about pitching," said the 83-year-old Kaat, who grew up in Zeeland, Mich. "I feel badly for the pitchers today because that's where you get your foundation."

Using finesse instead of power, the 6-4 left-hander pitched for 25 years before retiring in 1983 with 283 wins and 17 saves in stints with six teams. The last was St. Louis, and when the Cardinals won the 1982 World Series, Kaat became the only professional athlete in any of the major sports to play 24 seasons before getting a championship ring.

"It's hard to let it sink in, but it's pretty humbling (to be elected to the Hall of Fame)," said Kaat, who didn't play organized baseball until he was 15. "I'm always thankful that I had a durable body and that I could last a while. I wanted to play this game as long as I could."

Oliva, a native of Cuba, was on the powerhouse Twins teams in the 1960s with Kaat. Oliva, 83, spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1964. He led the league in hits five times and became the first player in major league history to win batting titles in each of his first two seasons, finishing with a lifetime average of .304.

Minoso grew up on a sugar plantation and played ball on weekends. He was a star with the New York Cubans in the Negro Leagues from 1946-48 before debuting with Cleveland in 1949, becoming the first Black Latino player in the major leagues, two years after Jackie Robinson broke in.

Minoso was a nine-time All-Star, led the league in triples and stolen bases three times each, and finished his career with 2,110 hits and a .299 batting average. He died in 2015.

"Minoso is like the Jackie Robinson of Latino America," Oliva said. "He was a great ballplayer. He should have been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago. The numbers were there."

Hodges, a hard-hitting first baseman, had 370 home runs and 1,274 RBI to go with a career .273 batting average in 18 seasons -- all but the last two with the Dodgers. He retired in 1963 after two partial seasons with the Mets and five years later was hired to manage the Mets, leading them in 1969 to their improbable World Series victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Hodges, who was 660-753 in nine seasons of managing, died of a heart attack in 1972 at age 47.

The honor for O'Neil comes nearly 16 years after his death, though the Hall of Fame dedicated a statue to him in 2008 and established the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award. O'Neil was the first chairman of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo.

Less than three months before his death in 2006 at the age of 94, he traveled to Cooperstown to speak at the induction of 17 Negro Leagues stars.

"I've done a lot of things I really liked doing," O'Neil said in his speech. "But I'd rather be right here, right now, representing the people who helped build a bridge across the chasm of prejudice."

Two others will be honored during the weekend: BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Tim Kurkjian and the late Jack Graney, winner of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting.

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz tips his hat to the crowd during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



FILE - Minnesota Twins' pitcher Jim Kaat pitches against the Detroit Tigers in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 26, 1966. Kaat threw a 1-0 shutout for his 25th win of the season. Kaat will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Walsh, File)



FILE - This is a 2020 photo of Tony Oliva, formerly of the Minnesota Twins baseball team, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. Oliva will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)



FILE - Minnesota Twins' outfielder Tony Oliva is pictured in March 1968. Oliva will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/File)



FILE - Minnie Minoso, Chicago White Sox outfielder, practices running the bases at Comiskey Park in Chicago, June 1, 1955. Minosa will be posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/File)



FILE - Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Minoso attends a news conference in Chicago, Oct. 29, 2013. Minoso will be posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)



FILE - Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game Tuesday, July 18, 2006, in Kansas City, Kan. O'Neil will be posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riede, File)



FILE - Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Gil Hodges is shown in posed action in New York, May 10, 1951. Hodges will be posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

