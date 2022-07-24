100 years ago

July 24, 1922

RUSSELLVILLE -- Eight cars of Elbertas were loaded at Russellville yesterday, being the biggest shipment of any day since the season opened Monday. A total of 31 cars has been shipped and is believed the total season may run over 60 cars. Quality of the fruit continues to be fine and the price has remained $1.75 to $1.90 for No. 1 Elbertas. Extra fine fruit has brought $2. The town was out of cars late yesterday afternoon, but a car arrived last night in time to save the situation. Loading continued today ... a majority of the peach growers recognizing no Sunday during the shipping season. To skip picking one day means a good percent of overripes the next day, which will not stand shipping. Several growers, however, refuse to enter their orchards on Sunday, and they claim to come out as well at the end of the season as those who are less conscientious.

50 years ago

July 24, 1972

• As evidenced by a graduate-houseparent-friendship sponsor reunion at Burns Park Saturday afternoon, Youth Home, Inc., has been quite successful in their efforts, but it needs persons to serve as houseparents and friendship sponsors, both for homes already established and for planned expansion. "The heart of our program here is volunteers," Mrs. Carol Smelley, the Home's director, said, adding that her hardest task was in finding persons who would contribute time and love to the 26 youths the home serves.

25 years ago

July 24, 1997

• State police arrested two New Mexico men Wednesday morning on drug charges after a drug-sniffing police dog detected 40 pounds of marijuana in the men's truck after a traffic stop, troopers said. After state troopers Les Cook and Cpl. John Scarbrough stopped the 1984 GMC pickup for traffic violations near the Lonoke exit on Interstate 40 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, one of the troopers brought on Charlie, a German shepherd trained to detect illegal drugs. Charlie detected something near one of the truck's gas tanks and the officers found the marijuana inside the truck, troopers said.

10 years ago

July 24, 2012

• Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow a private company to own and operate multiple casinos in Arkansas fell short of turning in the signatures of 78,133 registered voters to qualify the proposal for the Nov. 6 general election ballot, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office said Monday. Nancy Todd of Nancy Todd's Poker Palace and Entertainment Venues LLC now has 30 more days to collect enough signatures of registered voters on her petition to qualify her proposal for the ballot, said Alex Reed, a spokesman for Secretary of State Mark Martin. Todd said she submitted 80,373 signatures on her petition to the secretary of state's office July 6. Reed said Monday night that the secretary of state's office had verified 23,616 signatures of registered voters.