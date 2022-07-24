Pet of the Week

Frankie My name is Frankie and I'm waiting patiently on you. I was found outside as a stray, declawed and with only 3 legs. I was taken to the animal shelter, but it was overwhelming for me, so I came into rescue. I am a laid back, chill kind of guy. I love taking naps and cuddling on the couch. I hide at first because I'm scared of being let outside again, but I'm "purrfect" once I trust you. If you're looking for a loyal companion then I'm your guy. You won't regret all the love I have to offer.

Frankie and friends can be adopted through Community Cats. More information is available at commumitycatsglobal@gmail.com and communitycatsglobal.org..