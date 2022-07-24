Prairie Grove adds 3rd school resource officer

PRAIRIE GROVE — The Prairie Grove School District will have three school resource officers this year, and officer Jacob Rollins has moved from the patrol division to serve as the newest one.

Rollins, a 2007 graduate of Hazen High School, started his law enforcement career with the Hazen Police Department in March 2012 and then moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2015 to work for the Fayetteville Police Department.

Rollins has been with the Prairie Grove Police Department since December 2018 and has a total of 10 years working as a patrol officer.

He said he likes working with the community and was interested in seeing another side of law enforcement as a school resource officer. Another reason for his interest in being a resource officer, he said, is that he likes working with the other school resource officers, Cpl. David Faulk and Cpl. Travis Stills.

Rollins graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology. At the time, he was interested in working for the FBI, but when his Hazen police chief back home offered him a job as a police officer, he decided to accept it.

Rollins and his wife Andrea, who is a nurse, have an 8-month-old baby and a miniature Goldendoodle. They live in Prairie Grove.

Faulk last week said having Rollins as a third school resource officer is another step toward the city’s and the School District’s goal to eventually have a resource officer at each school building.

“Every year we want to build the SRO program into a deeper commitment with the school,” Faulk said.

The primary reason for school resource officers is to provide security for teachers, staff and students, Faulk said. At the same time, he said officers can be involved in other ways to be an asset to the district.

“We love the SRO program,” Faulk said. “We are officers, mentors, counselors, teachers and community leaders.”

School resource officers work hand-in-hand with the building principals and assist where needed or as requested, Faulk said.

In addition to providing security, Faulk said the department sponsors Shop with a Cop for Prairie Grove students, just hosted its first Junior Police Academy for students ages 13-18, is active in the school community and provides active shooter training.

As another example, he said Stills is researching to see if he can be certified to teach driver’s education at the high school. Faulk has taught criminal justice classes. This year, Faulk will be a soccer coach at the high school.

Along with the three school resource officers, the Prairie Grove School District also has commissioned security officers who are district employees. The security officers do not patrol, but they have a badge and gun at all times, Faulk said, and are available if needed.

Lynn Kutter can be reached by email at lkutter@nwadg.com .