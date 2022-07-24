Prairie Grove Police Department roster now full

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The newest full-time officers for the Prairie Grove Police Department are Vanessa Goodwin, Benjamin Lowe and Blake Medina.

Goodwin started March 8, 2021, as the department's part-time animal control officer. At that time, she said she hoped to prove the position should be full-time in the future.

Goodwin now is a certified, full-time law enforcement officer for Prairie Grove with animal control as her primary duty. She also helps with patrol.

She graduated from Elkins High School and earned a bachelor's degree in general animal science from the University of Arkansas. She graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy on April 7.

Lowe, who graduated from Prairie Grove High School in 2018, started with the Police Department in January. Lowe also graduated from the training academy in April.

"I like helping people. That's pretty much why I decided to be a police officer," Lowe said.

He said he applied to work for the Prairie Grove Police Department because he already knows the community and thought it would be a good place to work.

Medina graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 2012 and previously worked for the Rogers Police Department from 2019 to February 2022 before starting with Prairie Grove.

Medina and his family already lived in Prairie Grove, so when a position came open he applied for the opening so he wouldn't have to commute out of town to work.

Prairie Grove's roster is full, with 18 officers including the chief and an office administrator, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien.