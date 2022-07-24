Pucker up, teachers





State legislators showed local school superintendents on Thursday what happens when they let their teachers and local advocates get a little uppity.

The Republican majority of the Legislative Council had been reeling a bit from a rural movement for the cause of teachers getting significant raises from the $1.6 billion surplus.

Legislators don't want to do that because ... well, just because.

They prefer to cut income taxes with most of the benefit going to those with the highest incomes.

I told you in Wednesday's column that a counteroffensive from legislators was forthcoming. It came rapidly, the next day, in the form of a snooker, or a vise.

The council voted that local schools acting on their own should give teachers bonuses up to $5,000 out of federal covid relief money they may already have spent or obligated, and, if they can't provide the bonuses, respond with an explanation to their legislative overlords.

Then the Republican legislators went to a luncheon to rally for local control of public education.

That last sentence is a joke.

Legislators essentially said to teachers that the problem is not that legislators won't give teachers raises from the state budget surplus, but that local school districts didn't give teachers bonuses before now from all those federal millions that the state so kindly passed through to them.

Legislators said to teachers that, if they get nothing, it'll be the local superintendent's fault, and that, even if they get a $5,000 bonus, it'll only be thanks to legislators making their no-account local superintendents fork it over.

Legislators were telling local school superintendents and school boards--and the teachers and teacher advocates--to pucker in service to the ample legislative behind.

Many school districts have already spent, obligated or planned most of the covid money--on such things as safer and better ventilated facilities; on laptops and WiFi access for underprivileged students lacking those home services; on masks; on disinfectants; and, I'm told, in some cases for small bonuses amounting mainly to overtime or hazard-pay supplements.

I'll quote Michael Poore, the state-appointed superintendent during the period of (failed) state control of the Little Rock schools. He can now tweet for himself since he is retired from a career of boulder-on-shoulder mountain-climbing.

He wrote last week, "Can't imagine the fallout if someone would have proposed using [covid-relief federal money] for bonuses for teachers! So many things wrong with that. First, a bonus is a whole different animal than a percentage raise. I believe [we] were correct to steer use of funds towards direct benefit to students."

Meantime, state government bathes in its own hundreds of unencumbered millions--mainly from federal covid money to the state as well--while Arkansas teachers are lower-paid even than teachers in similarly primitive adjoining jurisdictions.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's dead-on-arrival proposal was to raise by $10,000 the minimum teacher salary and provide funding for $4,000 raises after that, not $5,000 once.

Hutchinson responded to the Legislative Council's power play by saying he appreciated the support for teacher bonuses, but that the legislative solution was not the right one.

I learned at the foot of my mother with her eighth-grade education the economics lesson that a bonus is not as good as a raise.

One year when I was a young full-of-self columnist for the Arkansas Gazette, which was newly bought by the Gannett newspaper chain, I got surprised when the editor called me in and slid me a check for a nice bonus.

That weekend, I was telling Mom all that I intended to buy with that bonus.

She, in that humble Depression-era wisdom, said, "You might think about hanging on to it because there may not be any guarantee of a bonus next year or the year after."

I found that shortsighted. My own mother had little faith in my column skills. She had no idea the depth of the corporate pockets. She couldn't possibly have imagined how highly they thought of this young Arkansas phenom in that far-away corporate boardroom.

Didn't she know there was a newspaper war on, paying a premium for a column with readership?

In a few years the corporation, losing tens of millions in Little Rock, sold the paper, which was absorbed into its competition. A few years after that, newspapers hit much harder times.

That bonus is as gone as a two-newspaper town. I'm trying to remember what it went for.

Oh, yeah. An antique dealer in Keo ran off with some of it.

I'm also reminded of a newspaper-chain publisher not living in these parts who was trying to assemble a staff of transfers for a new graveyard-shift copy-editing desk, and who said, "Let's just give 'em a three- or four-thousand-dollar bonus and they'll think it's real money."

We have legislators bullying local school officials and hoping that teachers will misinterpret a token one-time bonus as more than the pipe-down, know-your-place political power play it amounts to.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







