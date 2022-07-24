Rockin’ On The River: Peacemaker Festival bigger than ever

Trent Goins is running on nothing but fumes and enthusiasm. The Peacemaker Festival -- of which he is co-founder -- is July 29-30; the lineup is bigger and broader than ever; and fans are coming from 31 states to listen to music on the Arkansas River.

"The vision for this festival was originally to be an event to help highlight downtown Fort Smith and have a local, regional draw with artists and ticket holders," says Goins, who started the event in 2015 with Jeff Gosey and the late Bill Neumeier. "Over the last three years this festival has transformed into a national festival selling tickets from all over the country.

"We have sold out this show for the last four years prior to gates.

"It started with a Facebook post about throwing a party on the Arkansas River. We started our inaugural year with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and The Chris Robinson Brotherhood as our headliners," Goins remembers. "We really had no idea this homegrown festival of regional acts would eight years later turn into a festival that would gain national recognition. Over the last seven years, we have been able to not only have a massive economic impact for the city of Fort Smith, but we've been able to give back over $500,000 to children's charities."

Those charities, he adds, rely on the Peacemaker Festival, which made the decision to go full steam ahead an easy one -- and Goins' prescient choices when booking acts will certainly make this year a huge hit.

"I'm always excited about all of our artists, but this year has been kind of special," Goins says. "When I booked Zach Bryan in November last year, he was somewhat of an up-and-comer on the scene. I told someone the other day he may be the hottest ticket in country music [now], and I got a reply back from a booking agent who said he's not just the hottest thing in country music, he's the hottest thing in music."

Bryan will headline the festival on July 29, and Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real will headline on July 30.

"Lukas is a rare talent in the music scene," Goins says, "and although he is Willie's son, he has made a name for himself with his band. I'm really excited about Graycie York and Jacob Stelly to be on the lineup this year as new artists breaking out, along with Them Dirty Roses and Tanner Usrey back on the lineup this year. Pecos and the Rooftops are a crowd favorite, but don't be surprised if Charley Crockett and The Steel Woods don't become instant crowd favorites.

"I think for me personally, Shane Smith and The Saints are going to bring a live performance that will bring the crowd to their feet," he continues. "They are one of the best touring live acts on the road today. We've got some surprise pop-up performances from Ella Langley and Joe Stamm this year, which will be fun to see on the Peacemaker stage."

