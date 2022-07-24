Rocky Mountain way

LAKE CITY, Colo. -- My dream came true.

It happened Sunday while fishing with Greg Graham of Little Rock. Graham, the longtime legal counsel for Baptist Health, has a second home at Lake City, a quirky village at the foot of Slumgullion Pass on the banks of the Lake City Fork of the Gunnison River.

Lake Wobegon, a mythical Minnesota burg immortalized in Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion" radio program, is the closest equivalent to Lake City. Squished between 75-degree slopes on one side and the river on the other, Lake City sits at about 9,000 feet above sea level. Its population is a fairly equal and turbulent mix of Republicans, Democrats, socialists and libertarians. It's one of the few towns in Colorado that allows off-road vehicles in town, but it's also a Designated Dark Sky Area. Artificial lights cannot be directed upward, which reduces light pollution.

I learned of this place in the 1980s when I read "The Walk West" by Peter Jenkins and Barbara Jenkins. It and its predecessor, "A Walk Across America," inspired me to backpack from Arkansas to Maine in 1987-88. Part of "The Walk West" occurs at the Vickers Ranch, upon which the the Jenkins's stumbled after an arduous, Lewis and Clark-like slog through the snowbound mountains. The Vickers family took them in and nursed them to wholeness. The late Perk Vickers gave the Jenkins's a lot at the ranch. Barbara Jenkins owns several others.

Decades ago, Greg Graham and his wife Diane Graham built their home on the Vickers Ranch as well. Visible from their deck is a swath of destruction wrought several years ago by an avalanche. It looks like a really long ski slope.

"Imagine how fast you'd go if you started at the top," Greg said.

Also visible are tailings from a nearby gold mine. The mine sat derelict for many years, but a new owner found a rich vein and made a fortune before exhausting the supply and shuttering it again. There is talk of potential investors reactivating the dig, but it remains idle.

"Anytime you see patches of light colored dirt around here, it's usually mine tailings," Graham said.

There are two fly fishing shops in town, Dan's Fly Shop and The Sportsman Fly Shop. Both are well-provisioned with everything an angler could want. Hard-core young anglers run The Sportsman. Dan Hall, owner of the Dan's Fly Shop, is an attraction unto himself.

"A guy came in here and bought two flies," Hall said. "We have a saying around here: One fly is none, and two flies is one."

Graham buys flies in fours. We heard that trout in the area were hitting elk hair caddis flies, so I bought 10, and six more patterns whose names escape me. They have the a combination of color and flash to get a trout's attention. I am a minority of one in this department because I don't believe trout differentiate between bugs unless a hatch is occurring. Then you need to present a pattern the size, shape and color of the hatch.

Otherwise, it's a fish with a fish-size brain living in a harsh environment. If no hatch is occurring, it will eat anything that looks like food.

For this visit, a landowner allowed Graham and me to fish a portion of a well-known trout stream. The summer has been unusually wet, and rain on Friday raised and muddied the river on Saturday. The runoff arrived about an hour after Graham and I entered the water, and we didn't get a bite.

That was fine with me. I hadn't fly fished in so long that I seemed to have forgotten how. My casts were clumsy. I had the wrong tippet -- and too much tippet -- for the fly I used. Instead of unfurling with the fly at the end, it piled up and fluttered down like a wad of straw. I couldn't even read the water. It looked like a uniform featureless glare.

Early Sunday morning, I had a dream. I was fishing a river on which I had never been. I cast to a big eddy behind a wide, flat boulder. My line stopped, and my leader plunged. I hauled back on the rod and set the hook on a splendid brown trout whose flanks shone like polished acrylic in the Sangre de Cristo sun. Its power surged through the rod and throbbed through my wrist. The gurgle of the Graham's coffee percolator and the scratching of canine claws on the wooden floor woke me in mid fight.

Later that morning, Graham and I fished a different section of the river. My "sword" was a Reilly Rod Crafters Kildare 4-weight rod and a Sage 2230 reel. I reworked my tippet, selecting the right length for my elk hair caddis. I measured out another strand of tippet for a Size 16 dropper fly. It was black with splashes of neon green and orange.

The Kildare felt light and fluid in my hands. I registered the water's tug on the fly as I began my cast and its tightness in the back cast that signaled my brain to fling it forward. Even against a stiff wind, the leader and tippet rolled out elegant loops as the dropper lit lightly behind the floating caddis.

Graham and I fished side by side on opposite sides of the river. He used the caddis without a dropper and caught fish after fish, including a 16-inch brown trout.

Most of my strikes occurred while I stripped line as my rig floated toward me. That caused the dropper to rise, and I watched all of my fish take the dropper. They flashed like camera bulbs, followed by a pulsing pressure and a valiant fight that intensified as my fish entered the current.

Unlike the day before, I presented my fly perfectly. Three sidewinding casts zinged my fly under a bunch of branches that hovered about a foot over the water. I couldn't have done it better with a spinning reel. From there, the current carried the rig into an eddy that stopped the dry fly and allowed the dropper to fall into the hole where trout waited. I caught three fat rainbows in a row. The last and biggest zipped to open water and jumped three times.

Also unlike the day before, I understood the river's dialect. Every little seam and eddy screamed for attention. All those voices forced me to slow down and acknowledge them one by one.

Late in the day, I entered a flat stretch a few hundred yards from our takeout. The most attractive section was about 30 yards above, where a line of rocks broke the current and created a veritable shooting gallery of targets. I cast to a big eddy behind a wide, flat boulder. My line stopped, and my leader plunged. I hauled back on the rod and set the hook on a splendid brown trout whose flanks shone like polished acrylic in the Sangre de Cristo sun. Its power surged through the rod and throbbed through my wrist.

As I settled in for the fight, a felt a curious jolt of electricity. The rock, the eddy, the haul, and the fish were eerily familiar. From the shape of that boulder and the shimmer of my pea green fly line against the stark mountainscape, this was my dream come true, a real-life do-over.

The dream ended before I landed the fish. The second time around, it played out to a rapturous conclusion.

There was still much water to fish, but it seemed profane to continue. I reeled in my line, attached the fly to its holder and left the river with profound contentment.