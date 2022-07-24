SHINE-ing onstage





Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders kicked off a four-hour rock/pop/R&B-fest -- compliments of Arkansas performers -- at the inaugural SHINE-ola benefit concert, which took place July 14 at South on Main in Little Rock.

"SHINE-ola is a spin on Hale's original song, 'This Is the Time to Shine,' which he wrote and performed for Methodist Family Health's SHINE campaign," according to the nonprofit's come-hither announcement.

Guests enjoyed purchased meals, snacks and libations while grooving to the concert, which also featured Cherise Martini and The Peacekeepers; the Mark Simpson Trio featuring Jure Baloh and Dave Hoffpauir; Cliff & Susan; Griffin and Friends; the Mark Currey Band; Paul Tull; Texas Rikki D; the Brian Nahlen Band; Billy Jeter & the Shine Eye Band; and Monsterboy Lives. Familiar tunes sung included "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," "Ooo Baby Baby," "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" and "Something to Talk About."

SHINE-ola proceeds go to the Methodist Family Health Foundation, which provides necessities, therapeutic resources and other essentials for the Arkansas children and their families in the care of Methodist Family Health and -- "children who are abandoned, abused, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



