Slavens makes drive before opting to return

FAYETTEVILLE -- On Thursday, Brady Slavens made the drive to Fayetteville from his family's home near Kansas City, Mo., to discuss his future with the University of Arkansas baseball coaches.

One week earlier, it seemed a long shot that Slavens would play again for the Razorbacks. He was projected to be drafted on the second or third day of the MLB amateur draft and sign with the team that chose him.

After he was not selected in the 20-round draft, Slavens had discussions with professional teams about signing as an undrafted free agent. But there was an allure to returning to college.

"I drove all the way down to talk with [Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn] and some of the coaches and just asked them, 'Hey, like, if I don't sign, is there a spot for me? Would I be able to come back?' " Slavens said. "You know, they were just very, very happy about that and they said that I'm welcome back. They needed a veteran coming back because they didn't have a whole lot of veteran experience coming back. And, you know, it was a great conversation."

Slavens announced Friday he will return to Arkansas for his final season of eligibility in 2023.

"Flipping the script from thinking you're going to start professional baseball to coming back ... it's been a crazy last couple of days," he said.

Slavens' return would be notable in any offseason, but especially so as the Razorbacks look to replace seven of their primary starters from this season. He gives the Razorbacks a powerful left-handed bat that has contributed 30 home runs, 22 doubles, 6 triples and 121 RBI since he transferred from Johnson County (Kan.) Community College following the 2020 season.

"I think it's a really good thing," Arkansas hitting coach Nate Thompson said. "He's a guy that has a lot of experience, has had a lot of big hits and been through some battles. He will add a veteran presence again to the lineup ... that next year's club could really use. I'm real excited to have Brady back."

"When you look at our lineup from the College World Series, if he hadn't returned, there was only one guy who was an every-day player returning. So we doubled it. He's had a lot of production in the past and I think he can give some advice and clarity to some of the younger guys who haven't been through the same battles that he has. It's a positive all the way around for us."

Slavens said he played the 2022 season with a right elbow injury that limited his ability to play defense. He started 13 games in right field early in the season and 12 games at first base after starter Peyton Stovall was injured late in the regular season. He spent most of his time as the team's designated hitter.

Slavens was the Razorbacks' primary first baseman in 2021 when he started 50 games at the position.

He will undergo surgery soon to repair what he called an ulnar nerve instability. He said the surgery will require a 10- to 12-week recovery period that will cause him to miss at least some of Arkansas' fall practice season.

Slavens said he thinks the injury partially contributed to him not being drafted. He is looking forward to playing a season without limitations to his throwing arm and improving as a fielder is a priority.

"It's hard to play baseball, especially mentally, when you know you only have one side of the ball to play on," he said, "and you have this other side that's hindering you, especially with an arm injury.

"I think me being 100% healthy, I think I can play anywhere. I know the coaches said there's going to be an opportunity to play first base, I've obviously played a full year of first base and that arm injury hindered me from playing that [this] year. I just want to come back and be able to be super, 100% confident ... and perfecting whatever position they decide to put me at."

Slavens said he wants to play the 2023 season without thoughts of the draft or professional baseball.

"I'm just trying to come back and have some fun and take the team back to Omaha, and learn a lot more," he said.