Summer in the garden

Summer has not been too kind thus far this year. We are in desperate need of rain in many areas of the state. I have to say, I was thrilled to get .13 inches and another .15 inches on Sunday night and Monday early evening. While I would have loved more, at this stage of the game, I will take what I can get. In spite of the heat and dry conditions, my yard and gardens look great,





but my water bill may have taken a hit—I am being passive aggressive, and not looking!

I water my pots on the deck every morning religiously,





and fertilized everything this week. Be careful when fertilizing when it is so hot and dry outside. I water everything first, then fertilize, and then water again (I am using a granular fertilizer, and only sparingly.) Frequent watering leaches out your nutrition, so you do need to fertilize annuals and vegetables. Container plants of all kinds also need a bit of a boost. I use my sprinkler system in the yard, and then deep-water sections with an oscillating sprinkler a few times a week. I did fertilize plants in the garden as well.

Now is a great time to take inventory of what is working and what isn’t. My deck is full of color. My new favorite is this lovely pale yellow mandevilla.





I was also exceedingly fortunate to have so many annuals reseed this year in the containers. When I broke my wrist in May, I had not finished planting, and didn’t feel like doing too much. Luckily, my petunias came back,





along with calibrachoa,





basil, zinnias





and some vinca.





I didn’t replant any of these. The striped petunias are new this season,





and while they aren’t lush right now, they have not lost their stripes, like many annuals do in the heat of an Arkansas summer. My olive tree is loaded with olives,





and it totally survived on its own on the deck all winter. My figs are covered with fruit





, and squirrels and birds are already beginning to visit. Speaking of pesky animals, I think deer have finally discovered my yard! So far, the main damage is to hostas,





1 tropical hibiscus and some impatiens. I think they may be getting desperate because of the hot, dry conditions, so I hope it isn’t a permanent condition.

Elsewhere in the garden, the panicle hydrangeas are putting on a show,





along with pineapple lilies,

abelia and clethra.





I did not know that the Belamcanda





(blackberry lilies) closed their blooms at night—did you?





You learn something all the time. Stay cool and work smart by getting outside early. It helps to be an early riser. I have my pots watered right after the sun rises. Let’s hope we get a break in the weather and have cooler temperatures and rain, but then again, August is coming!