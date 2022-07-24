The beast invades

Every change we experience in our lives can be traced to the moment we detect something is different or amiss.

My introduction to internal squamous cell cancer began with a slightly sore throat on my left side. At first I thought I was developing a typical summer sore throat, hoping it wasn't a case of strep.

Popping a few antibiotics seemed the quickest and easiest way to resolve that problem. Columnist, heal thyself, right?

But the discomfort lingered each time I swallowed and I could detect a grape-sized lump in the vicinity of my lymph node. So I headed to the doctor.

Physician's assistant and RN Jason Froeschle felt around and initially decided I might have a clogged salivary gland, but decided I needed an ultrasound to rule out anything serious.

The result turned out to be suspicious enough to warrant a CT scan at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center three days later.

That test revealed something potentially more threatening, according to the radiologist who examined it. He wrote that it seemed consistent with what appeared to be a squamous cancer cell.

Within a week, I was being examined by Dr. Paul Neis, an ear, nose and throat specialist with Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.

A highly regarded physician, Dr. Neis sought to confirm the radiologist's suspicion and look much deeper.

So he took a needle biopsy under anesthesia and thoroughly explored my tongue and esophagus before removing my tonsil on that side to determine if it might contain the mother cell responsible for what was happening.

Squamous cells don't just appear in lymph glands; rather, they are trapped there by the body's filtering process and begin to grow. So it becomes necessary to determine where the scourge originated to prevent it from re-occurring.

When the tonsil lab results came back without any indication of squamous, and the rest of my throat also seemed not to be infected, Dr. Neis ordered a more thorough punch biopsy in Harrison to provide conclusive information about what was happening. That procedure confirmed the diagnosis beyond question.

But wait just a minute here. I'd had two squamous cell skin cancers removed last summer by superficial radiation therapy that had no problem erasing them from my stomach and ear in 13 visits. That process was painless, non-invasive and downright easy-peasy.

However, I quickly learned it's a whole different ballgame should this scourge find its way inside.

So what now, I wondered? Surgery? Radiation and chemotherapy? Dynamite? All of the above? All I knew was I wanted rid of this beast that had suddenly invaded my neck. I wanted my "normal" life back.

Dr. Neis determined that, because of its location, I wasn't a good candidate for surgery and radiation, but rather Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) with limited chemotherapy. Those could be achieved at the Claude Parrish Cancer Center three minutes from our home in Harrison.

That was my next stop, where I met radiation oncologist Dr. Arnold Smith and Dr. Candice Baldeo, whose specialty is chemotherapy. There, in the hunt to find the mother cell, I was introduced to a portable PET scan designed to look for cancer growing anywhere in the body from head to the knees.

After several anxious days, the results determined nothing else cancerous hiding inside. Was I relieved? Well, yes and no. We still didn't know where this cell had come from.

But by now weeks had passed and it was past time to stem the beast's rapid growth, by then the size of a golf ball behind and slightly above my ear.

The CT scans and that PET scan together provided Dr. Smith with a very clear image and understanding of how best to attack this intruder that, from out of nowhere, had dramatically changed the course of my life and future in two short months.

Drs. Smith and Baldeo have each explained the gantlet I can expect to run from the 35 weekday radiation and seven weekly chemo treatments required to defeat the cancer.

They tell me I can't lose more than 10 percent of my body weight without endangering an otherwise very high chance at a cure, despite a severe sore throat that usually begins in the third or fourth week of continual radiation, along with other joys to anticipate.

Surgeon James Langston of Harrison last week installed a chemo port in my upper right chest and likely will do the same with a feeding tube before this battle ends, hopefully in early September.

Meanwhile, valued readers, my plan today, God willing, is to keep you informed of my experience even as I hope you never have to face it.

Seems the only thing certain about this life we briefly share is that it is rife with uncertainty.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.