The Sun Will Come Up: FSLT ready for Annie’s tomorrow to arrive

Forty years ago, Charlotte Scott played an unnamed orphan in a community production of "Annie" in Fort Smith.

"It was around the same time that the movie version with Carol Burnett came out, and I have loved the character of Miss Hannigan ever since," she says -- enough so that she auditioned for the role in the production of "Annie" opening July 28 at Fort Smith Little Theatre. "This is my first show and really the only musical I've ever wanted to be in."

Brandon Bolin also returns to the musical, in the same role he played as a teenager 19 years ago.

"I performed this show with the Young Actors' Guild of Fort Smith," he reveals. "I even shaved my head for the role. When I heard that FSLT was staging a production of 'Annie,' I realized I had a chance to play this role as an adult, and I knew I had to take that chance and audition.

"I'd say the biggest challenge for me has been trying to not do a carbon copy of the version of Warbucks I played 19 years ago," he muses. "Because what's the point of repeating a role if you're just going to do it the same way you did before? However, tied into that is also what has been the biggest reward. I'm older now, and although there are many things about Warbucks that I can't really relate to -- I'm not a billionaire, nor do I have any children, adopted or otherwise -- the fact that I have more life experience has helped enrich the role for me in a way I couldn't have been able to comprehend back then, much less portray onstage."

Eric Wells is helming the show for FSLT, his seventh as a director and marking his 13th year with the company.

"I actually was not the original director of 'Annie,'" he says. "In 2019, we had a different director attached to 'Annie' to bring to our stage in 2020. When she decided to move with her family across the state, it left the director's chair open. I decided, after lots of thinking, to step in," having fallen in love with the story and the music. "Now here we are!

"I'm having so much fun directing this show," he enthuses. "I could not have done it without my creative team of my music director, Barry Law, and my assistant director and choreographer, Ashleigh Mathews. Barry has worked wonders with the voices of the cast. Their singing is some of the best I've heard in a long time! And he continues to wow me with his instruction. And Ashleigh! She has a degree in theater, and has brought everything she knows with her. Working with them has been a dream!"

Scott adds her own praise for the creative team.

"The biggest challenge for me is the dancing. I am not graceful at all. But Ashley, (the choreographer) is amazing and encouraging and supportive and I want to do her proud. The biggest reward is when Eric says something I've done 'blesses him.' Working with Barry has been fantastic."

And Bolin praises January Bailey and Bridget Caruthers, the two youngsters sharing the role of Annie.

"They are already perfect professionals, and they are fun to work with onstage and so pleasant to talk to and laugh with backstage," he says. "Every scene I get to do with them is so enjoyable, but ['I Don't Need Anything but You'] is such an iconic song, at a moment when both characters are feeling so much joy, that it is a delight to perform that song with them every night in rehearsals."

All agree the message of the musical is one of "hope in dark times," as Bolin puts it.

"We all carry baggage from our past. Everyone has things in their life that cause them to maybe not be the best version of themselves that they hope to be," he says. "But when you find that thing that serves to help you tear those walls down, it's amazing the person one can become. And both Annie and Warbucks need each other to help them heal. So, the thing that I hope audiences can take away from watching Warbucks and his relationship with Annie is that it's OK to be vulnerable with others. It's OK to let people into your life, even the tough parts of it, because then you can experience the kind of love that frees you to become the person you could always be all along."

Actors rehearse for one of the popular songs in “Annie,” “Hard Knock Life.” (Courtesy Photo)



Brandon Bolin plays Daddy Warbucks and Shannon Stoddard is his faithful secretary Grace in the Fort Smith Little Theatre production of “Annie.” Annie is portrayed on alternating nights by January Bailey and Bridget Caruthers. (Courtesy Photos)



Brandon Bolin plays Daddy Warbucks and Shannon Stoddard is his faithful secretary Grace in the Fort Smith Little Theatre production of “Annie.” Annie is portrayed on alternating nights by January Bailey and Bridget Caruthers. (Courtesy Photos)

