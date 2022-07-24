This is good?

Most Arkansans would probably disagree with all the back-patting that went on last week after the Aspire scores were released. That the kids did better on these standardized tests than the year(s) that the pandemic kept many of them out of school is no sign of success. For all the "great news" and "positive progress" comments from state educators, we'd suggest they look again at the numbers. Talk about low expectations.

Here is Cynthia Howell's lead on the front page Tuesday: "Student results on the Arkansas-required ACT Aspire exams--given last spring in literacy, math and science--fell short of 2019 pre-covid-19 pandemic results in nearly all grades and subjects. The new 2022 results, however, did show some gains over the more recent 2021 student test results, prompting state education leaders to say that student achievement is on the rebound."

Rebound from what? From when the students were trying to learn in two hours a day on Zoom calls? The pandemic has set back education in Arkansas--and we suspect not just in Arkansas--and the future of our children is at risk. Or the future of many of our children. We appreciate encouragement and even pep talk among the state's brass, but we adults have to look at this clearly.

Some of the numbers in reading, and only in reading, for today's editorial:

• In the third grade, the percentage of those kids scoring at the "ready" level for their grade level dropped from 38.28 percent in 2019 to 34.95 percent in 2022.

• In fourth grade, the drop was from 45.33 percent to 41.93.

• In fifth grade, 41.08 to 34.29.

• In sixth grade, 43.15 to 42.39.

• In seventh grade, 39.15 to 34.78.

• In eighth, similar. In 10th, similar. There was a small bump up for the ninth-graders.

This in not progress. It's the opposite of progress.

(Results for school districts, individual schools and each student will come out later this summer, according to the story.)

Folks, Arkansas' kids are in trouble. In some grades, only a third of the kids can read at their expected level. And at no point is any grade even halfway there--that is, with just 50 percent reading on their grade level.

This is a terrible indictment of public schools in Arkansas. We adults are failing our children. You have to learn to read by the third grade, because after Grade 3, you read to learn. You can't even do word problems in math class without the ability to read. You can't learn anything else--not history, not science, not art appreciation--if you can't read.

If these scores reflect an adequate education, would would failure look like?

The state of Arkansas, like many states, continues to pour more and more money into the same failed education system, hoping the additional money will get better results. And you see the proof of the efforts.

It's a generalization to say that money can't get better results. Because money is certainly needed. Teachers must be paid (better) and the lights must be kept on. And new-and-updated textbooks, lab equipment and computers have to be purchased on frequent occasion.

But pouring money into the system without a proven plan on improving the schools is doing little good. Especially for our kids. Many of whom apparently couldn't read this paragraph.

The answer, or one of the answers, is to retain the best teachers by paying them more. Giving the most effective and the least effective teachers the same salary and bonuses is not the answer. Obviously. Anybody who says otherwise doesn't know how the real world works, or is a union rep.

Out of the billions and billions of dollars that the state has given K-12 in the last few decades, we have some programs, like the one rewarding the best schools based on improvement over the previous year, that are funded in the single millions. Imagine. Billions spent on everything education related, but only $7 million or so spent on incentives. That's not how it works in every other human endeavor.

Remember the Koret K-12 task force out of the Hoover Institution at Stanford? It's a group of experts who conduct original research and take deep dives into education problems. Almost 20 years ago they told Arkansas officials that what we really need is more accountability. And transparency. And choice. Here we are 20 years later, and we still need more accountability. And transparency. And choice.

Giving the public schools more money without worrying about results hasn't worked so far. And building schools that cost $100 million each isn't the answer, either. And how many generations of non-reading kids are we willing to lose while that point is made again and again? How much are we going to throw at the current system without demanding better results?

The K-12 education system, as it is, has an amazing ability to absorb money without any change.

Or, by looking at the reading scores released last week, it can absorb money and give us change in the wrong direction.