Touches unwanted, patients tell police

BENTONVILLE — A doctor has pleaded innocent to charges accusing him of sexually assaulting three of his patients.

Adam Maass, 51, of Bentonville appeared in court Monday for his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green. Maass is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He’s accused of engaging in sexual contact with the three patients without their consent.

Cave Springs police received a sexual assault complaint in February concerning Maass, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman said Maass touched her breast without consent while doing a medical exam, the affidavit states. Police interviewed at least 10 other women reporting similar experiences with Maass, according to the affidavit.

Maass also faces charges in Washington County. He’s charged with two counts of sexual assault involving two patients, according to court documents. He pleaded innocent to those charges.

Maass is free on $50,000 bond in Benton County and $50,000 bond in Washington County. He could be sentenced from five to 20 years in prison on each of the counts if convicted and be fined up to $15,000 for each count.