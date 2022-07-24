Trout fishing in Colorado nothing like Arkansas

In 1981, my friend Rich Long and I descended into a deep canyon of the Rio Grande River near Questa, N.M.

Long, a 1982 Little Rock Central graduate, lives in western Maryland. We used to visit northern New Mexico, namely Questa and Taos, every spring. Trout water flows through that canyon. I resolved to return and fish it, as well as some remote beaver ponds high in the mountains, but I never did.

However, I made new memories last week fishing with Greg Graham of Little Rock near Lake City, Colo.

Arkansas has tremendous trout fishing in the tailwaters of some big reservoirs, but those waters are a universe apart from the free-flowing streams of the West. The stark landscape makes the life-giving water seem all the more precious. The trout are wild, and the state does not stock the waters Graham and I fished.

Also conspicuous was the water temperature. Trout in Arkansas seem to require water in the 50-degree range.

The water in Colorado was warm enough to wade in shorts. Trout seemed comfortable, but by August, warm weather stresses them.

"When the water gets warm and low, the state asks anglers not to fish to avoid stressing fish excessively," said Graham, an avid fly fisherman.

Footing is treacherous in Arkansas streams. It's even more treacherous in southern Colorado, the most unstable landscape I have seen. Every rock in the stream bed is loose. Every half step threatens to send you sprawling. They're slick in a way that defies felt shoe soles.

You really need a wading staff to wade in those waters. I have always resisted using a staff, but Colorado convinced me. I bought a collapsible staff at Dan's Fly Shop in Lake City, Colo.

The Sportsman Fly Shop is another Fly Shop in Lake City. Graham has caps from both, but he shuns wearing them in town. It wouldn't do in such a small community to wear the wrong cap in the wrong store. In town, he wears a cap bearing the name and logo of R.L. Winston fly rods.

The collapsible wading staff was a smart buy. It is very thick and sturdy, with a spiked tip. It also came with all the hardware necessary to attach it to a fly vest.

I regret buying a pair of new Frogg Toggs wading socks. Seams on one sock breached after one outing. I am also a bit disappointed with my Korkers wading boots. I've had them for only one year, but the upper toe is already beginning to peel away from the sole. That shouldn't happen with boots as expensive as those.

In the event of failure, I bought a pair of Chota wading boots, which Dan's sold on clearance.

I cannot say enough good things about my 4-weight Kildare fly rod from Reilly's Rod Crafters. Mated with a Sage 2230 reel, it is ideal for trout and bass anywhere in the Lower 48.

The mountains are noted for the violent storms that blindsided Graham and me after a phenomenal fishing trip on Sunday. A dark cloud unleashed a torrential rain that turned to pinball-size hail. Fortunately, the hail was wet enough that it splattered against the windshield and did not dent Graham's immaculately restored 1972 Ford Bronco.

The hail accumulated 2-3 inches deep on the road and its shoulders. We rounded a bend and encountered the first of five mudslides.

The mountains slope at about 75 degrees and end at the road shoulder. Imagine a sizable portion of a mountainside plummeting down straight at your vehicle, a roiling river of mud covered by a thick layer of hail.

Fortunately, Graham's Bronco was big enough and strong enough to plow through the morass. We were among the last to get through. The highway was closed for about five hours. Road crews were still removing mud on Tuesday.

Mule deer are ubiquitous in Lake City. Bucks are in velvet right now. A 4x4 buck wandering town looked enormous.

I have always wanted a mule deer rack, but it's expensive to hunt mule deer. While fishing with Graham on Sunday, I spied a skeleton on the riverbank. It was that of a young mule deer with a 2x2 rack. Graham called it a pre-made European mount.

I took it and crossed off another item from my bucket list.