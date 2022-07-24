Crash leads to homicide investigation in Jonesboro, police say

Officers responded early Sunday to the scene of a fatal crash that has led to a homicide investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Around 5 a.m., officers arrived at the Cedar Park Apartments, 111 Daybreak Drive, in Jonesboro to investigate a wreck and found a passenger car that had driven through a fence near the complex, according to the post.

Authorities identified the driver of the car as Brandon Wilson.

According to the post, police suspect foul play due to evidence found at the scene. The department’s criminal investigation department has taken over the investigation.

Police have asked those with information to to call the Jonesboro Police Department at (870) 935-STOP.