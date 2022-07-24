Verlander picks up 9 Ks, becomes 13-game winner

SEATTLE -- Justin Verlander became the major leagues' first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday.

Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start and lower his ERA to 1.86, second in the American League to Shane McClanahan's 1.71 for Tampa Bay.

A 39-year-old right-hander who missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Verlander averaged 96.3 mph with his fastball, 1.4 mph above his season average coming in.

"I feel like I haven't been able to let it go like that in a long time," Verlander said.

He said he was throwing the ball recently on an off day and tried a different arm path. He saw positive results in his last start before the All-Star break.

Verlander has allowed one earned run or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.

ATHLETICS 3, RANGERS 1 Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe's fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and Oakland held off Texas.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 1 Alek Manoah (11-4) allowed 1 run and 6 hits in 6 innings as he lowered his ERA to 2.24 and sent Boston to its eighth loss in nine games. Toronto got seven hits a day after pounding out 29 in a 28-5 romp and improved to 9-3 against the Red Sox this year.

GUARDIANS 7-4, WHITE SOX 3-5 Pinch-hitter Josh Naylor singled in a run off Liam Hendriks (1-3) to break a 4-4 tie in a three-run ninth of a doubleheader opener as Cleveland beat Chicago in the opener. In the second game, AJ Pollock hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning as the White Sox won the second game.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 3 Gerrit Cole (9-3) failed to hold a three-run lead, reliever Albert Abreu's wild pickoff throw led to Cedric Mullins' go-ahead sacrifice fly and Baltimore rallied past New York.

ROYALS 6, RAYS 3 Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough (0-5) in a three-run eighth inning and Kansas City beat Tampa Bay.

TWINS 8, TIGERS 4 Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading average to .342, Carlos Correa homered and Minnesota scored six late runs to beat Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 9, ROCKIES 4 Brandon Woodruff (8-3) pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run home run and Milwaukee beat Colorado.

CARDINALS 6, REDS 3 Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to reach 1,002 RBI, combining with Tyler O'Neill to hit consecutive fourth-inning home runs and lead St. Louis over Cincinnati.

CUBS 6, PHILLIES 2 (10) Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning as Chicago defeated Philadelphia.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, NATIONALS 2 Madison Bumgarner (6-9) pitched eight effective innings, Carson Kelly hit a home run and Arizona beat Washington.

DODGERS 4, GIANTS 2 Mookie Betts hit his 200th career home run, Julio Urias tossed six innings of two-hit ball and Los Angeles beat San Francisco to extend its winning streak to seven games.

PADRES 2, METS 1 Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning off Chris Bassitt (7-7) and San Diego hung on for a victory over New York.

PIRATES 1, MARLINS 0 Jose Quintana (3-5) pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relief pitchers on a five-hitter as Pittsburgh beat Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 7, ANGELS 2 Austin Riley had a home run and two singles, Kyle Wright (12-4) won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and Atlanta kept rolling with a victory over Los Angeles.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, is safe at home, scoring on a wild pitch by Seattle Mariners' Ryan Borucki, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, left, is tagged out by Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France after a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

