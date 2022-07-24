



Kaylor-Riggs

Dianne Riggs and Matthew Kaylor were united in marriage July 9 at the Westcliff Lodge in Hood River, Ore. Kim Kaylor officiated the ceremony.

She is the daughter of Sally and Keith Riggs of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Rosemary and DK Robinson of Little Rock, Lila Riggs of Little Rock and the late Jack Riggs.

He is the son of Deb and Joseph Kaylor of Cedarburg, Wis.

Attending the bride were Natalie Riggs, Carol Passarelli, Kara Scheer, Sariah Siddique and Jessie Kersh Hunt.

Attending the groom were Joey Lemanski, Bill Brignon, Brian Verwey and Ben Freiberg.

A reception was held at the Westcliff Lodge.

The bride received her bachelor's of arts degree in psychology from the University of Arkansas, and her doctorate in physical therapy from Regis University in Denver She is a physical therapist.

The groom received his bachelor's of science degree in environmental science, policy and management from the University of Minnesota, and his doctorate in fisheries science from Oregon State University. He is a postdoctoral researcher at Oregon State University.

After a wedding trip to Italy, the couple will reside in Hood River.



