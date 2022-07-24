What To Stream: Best Bets For Emmy Nominees

The 2022 Emmy nominations landed this month, which may help you prioritize your streaming choices before the awards ceremony Sept. 12. Here's a guide of nominees by streaming service to help you navigate all your Emmys catch-up, from award-winning series to splashy newcomers.

HBO is always a power player at the Emmys, and it's no surprise that their current buzziest dramas -- "Succession" and "Euphoria" -- made a big impact. The second season of druggy teen drama "Euphoria" took nominations for best drama series, while Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were nominated for their performances. The third season of Jesse Armstrong's Shakespearean tragedy of mergers, acquisitions and family business, "Succession," got a nomination for best drama series and swept the acting nominations, with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong nominated for best actor, and J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen taking supporting acting nominations. Fingers crossed Macfadyen's performance as the cheerfully Job-like figure Tom Wambsgans takes the win. Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria deservedly received directing nominations for the series as well.

Also on HBO, Mike White's limited series "The White Lotus" unsurprisingly swept the acting categories in the limited series or TV movie category, with Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney (again), Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn all nominated in supporting acting categories. Creator Mike White was also nominated for writing and directing, and "The White Lotus" was also nominated for best limited series or TV movie. Also in the limited series category, Toni Collette and Colin Firth were nominated for their work on "The Staircase," Oscar Isaac snagged a nomination for "Scenes from a Marriage," and Himesh Patel was nominated for "Station Eleven."

HBO's winning stand-up series "Hacks" also took nominations for best comedy, while Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder received notices for their performances, and Bill Hader's hitman comedy "Barry" was also nominated for best comedy, best actor (Hader) and best supporting actor (Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan). Elsewhere on HBO, Kaley Cuoco and Issa Rae were nominated for best actress in a comedy for "The Flight Attendant" and the final season of "Insecure," respectively. The long-running Larry David comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" also scored another best comedy nomination.

If you have to prioritize your streaming services, Hulu is your best bet after HBO Max. The streamer bet big on star-studded ripped-from-the-headlines limited series "Dopesick," "The Dropout" and "Pam & Tommy" and it paid off. "Pam & Tommy" stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan were nominated for their transformative turns, along with co-star Seth Rogen. Amanda Seyfried was nominated for her equally transformed performance as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout," and Michael Keaton, Mare Winningham, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg were nominated for their performances in the opioid drama "Dopesick." Andrew Garfield was also nominated for his performance on the Mormon true crime limited series "Under the Banner of Heaven."

Hulu also scored with comedies, with "The Great" receiving nominations for stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and Steve Martin and Martin Short receiving nominations for "Only Murders in the Building," which was also nominated for best comedy. It also helps that Hulu streams ABC and FX programming too, so catch up with charming ABC newcomer "Abbott Elementary," which scored a best comedy nomination, as well as acting and writing nominations for star/creator Quinta Brunson, and co-stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams. The FX vampire mockumentary "What We Do in the Shadows" also scored a nomination for best comedy, while "Killing Eve's" Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh picked up acting nominations for the beloved assassin series.

Next up, hop over to Apple TV+ to catch up with the latest season of "Ted Lasso," which was nominated widely once again, for best comedy, and acting nominations for Jason Sudeikis, Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed. Then start on workplace thriller "Severance," which scored nominations for best drama, and acting nominations for Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken.

Over on Netflix, the behemoth that is "Squid Game" made history as the first non-English language series nominated for an Emmy. Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su all received acting nominations too. Julia Garner pulled a Sydney Sweeney and was nominated twice on Netflix: for her performance on the final season of "Ozark" alongside co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, and for her performance as scam princess Anna Delvey on "Inventing Anna."

Snag a Showtime sub to catch up with "Yellowjackets," which earned a best drama nomination, and nominations for stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and director Karyn Kusama.