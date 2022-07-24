Women & Children First shelter celebrating Christmas in July

Nicole Winters may have the best last name for a person who is organizing the Christmas in July Party for the kids living at the Women & Children First domestic abuse shelter in Little Rock.

The event — scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday — is not open to the public. Instead, it’s a special event just for the children and women living at the shelter. Winters is president of the Peacekeepers, young professionals who volunteer at Women & Children First.

Winters, 35, began volunteering when she was a student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Bowen School of Law. One of the clubs associated with the law school sponsored the shelter and held a silent auction to raise money to decorate its rooms.

“As soon as I got there, I was hooked,” she says. “Not me personally, but I have family who have experienced domestic violence and know victims of domestic violence. It is something that is personally dear to me. When you go to that shelter and interact with those kids and the women there you just can’t not love it.” The purpose of Christmas in July is twofold, says Wallace Smith, chairman-elect of the Women & Children First board of directors. The first goal is to bring joy to the kids at the shelter. The second is to help a small business that struggled during the pandemic. In this case, the board is helping Art Is in Cakes by buying its surplus of gingerbread house kits to use during the party. (On Monday, Art Is in Cakes announced on Face-book that it is closing its retail store but will continue selling its products through its website.) In addition to building gingerbread houses, the children will play pin the tail on Rudolph and Christmas bingo. The shelter will be decorated for Christmas and cool Yule tunes will be the background music. Santa’s elves may have presents for the kids.

Throwing parties at the shelter is nothing new for the Peacekeepers. Each year, the group hosts four events — a Back to School Bash in August; a Christmas party in December; a Valentine’s Day Party; and an Easter Egg Hunt.

While there are a few male Peacekeepers, the majority are women. Winters, who is a lawyer at Wind-stream Communications, is trying to change that.

“We are really working hard to try and recruit more men. A lot of times these kids and their moms in the shelter do not have positive male interactions. We would really like to have male Peacekeepers come in so we can have some of those positive interactions with the kids and women in the shelter.” Winters volunteers for a lot of organizations, including Arkansas Food Bank, the Home for Healing, Arkansas State House Society and Alzheimer’s Arkansas.

“I am sure I am forgetting one or two in there, but I don’t have kids. And my family does not live here so I have empty weekends so I fill them with volunteering,” she says.

Winters moved from South Carolina to Arkansas in 2010 when Windstream bought the company she was working for. Through its tuition reimbursement program, Windstream paid for her continuing education to become a lawyer.

“It was a good way to meet people especially because I don’t have kids,” she says of volunteer work. “I moved here in my early 20s. So it was a good way for me to meet people outside of the law school and work.” The term of president of the Peacekeepers is a bit flexible. Wilson could be re-elected but says if someone else really wants the title, she is all for it.

“I am not going anywhere,” Winters says. “The shelter has my heart. So I am going to keep volunteering whether I am in a leadership role or not.” When asked for a precious memory about the shelter, Winters does not hesitate. She talks about a summer camp the shelter supports called Camp Hope. It is a one-week camp designed for children who are survivors of domestic violence.

Winters recalls a Peacekeepers party held one day in May a few years back when the volunteers played catch and had “super fun” with the kids at the shelter. In June that year, some of the Peacekeepers volunteered at Camp Hope. She says that on the first day at camp, the Peacekeepers always cook a spaghetti supper for the kids.

“The kids who were at the party in May ran up to us,” she says. “They gave us a hug and said, ‘Thank you so much. That is the first time we have smiled in a month.’ That just tears at your heart. I just like to say we, the Peacekeepers, our job is to bring a little normalcy to that because they are staying in a shelter.

“Some of the memories that you make at home, like making gingerbread houses at Christmas time, if you’re in a shelter, you’re not doing that. You’re not making memories and you don’t have those stories to share when you go back to school after Christmas break. So we try to give them that and bring them some normalcy so that they have things to talk about that are, quote, unquote, our normal activities.”

More information about Women & Children First and the Peacekeepers is at wcfarkansas.org/peacekeepers/ .

Nicole Winters and other members of the Peacekeepers are getting ready to celebrate Christmas six months early with a party Tuesday at the Women & Children First domestic abuse shelter. The Christmas in July party will include building gingerbread houses and playing holiday games. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





