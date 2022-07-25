Arkansas State Police investigating after pursuit ends in deadly crash

A man was killed on Sunday after a trooper used a precision immobilization technique to stop him during a pursuit that began in Forrest City, police said.

John Bomar, 19, of Kentucky died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the crash after being transported to a Wynne hospital, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

The release states that around 4:30 p.m., a trooper stopped Bomar due to a traffic violation after he exited the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Forrest City and turned north onto Arkansas 1.

Troopers say Bomar’s speed increased to more than 100 mph. According to the release, he was driving “recklessly” and “endangering other motorists.”

The maneuver, called a PIT, was used by a trooper near the line between St. Francis and Cross counties, according to authorities, causing Bomar’s vehicle to exit the highway and enter a farm field.

“An investigation of the incident will be submitted to a prosecuting attorney of jurisdiction who will decide whether the use of deadly force by the Arkansas State Police was consistent with Arkansas laws,” the release states.