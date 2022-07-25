Arkansas' hospitalized covid patients again top 400 while active cases decline

Arkansas' posted its largest one-day drop in active coronavirus cases since February on Monday even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose back above 400.



Meanwhile, State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said no new coronavirus deaths were recorded in the state on Sunday or Monday. The death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, remained Monday at 11,673.



Reflecting a decline in the state's new case numbers in recent days, the active case total — representing people who have tested positive and are potentially still infectious — fell Sunday by 63 and on Monday by 1,147, to 15,581, as recoveries outpaced new cases.



The drop in active cases on Monday was the largest in a single day since Feb. 21, when the state's new case numbers were falling rapidly after the peak of a winter surge of infections from the omicron variant.



Growing by double digits for the second day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients reported to be in the state's hospitals rose Monday by 16, to 413.



The total as of Monday was still down from a recent high of 446 that it reached on Wednesday.



Due to technical problems, the case and death numbers listed on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard weren't updated on Sunday.



Cima said the state's case count rose Sunday by 726 and Monday by 574. Both increases were smaller than the ones a week earlier.



Dropping for the third day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 1,272.



That was down from an average of more than 1,300 a day the previous week and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.



Rising for the fourth day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients who were reported to be in intensive care rose Monday by four, to 77, its highest level since March 13.



The number reported to be on ventilators, however, fell by two, to 15, its third straight daily decline.