Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

July 14

Christian Flores Castaneda, 21, and Madeleine H. Vaughan, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Nechemyah Ajjugo Isreal Levi, 18, and Lolita Sophia Tarassov, 20, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Rodrigo Mejia Molina, 44, and Anyi Odileth Espinal Mejia, 33, both of Rogers

July 15

Jeffrey Michael Fowler, 31, Springdale, and Lacey Renee Meenen, 38, Rogers

Dillon James Gash, 27, and Cambrie Elissabeth Emert, 26, both of Lowell

Todd Eric Jostad, 37, and Stephanie Ann Stark, 38, both of Bella Vista

Dustin Chad Leavitt, 25, and Kimberli Lyn Holding, 26, both of Rogers

Manasseh Michael Nichols, 21, and McKenna Elyse Welbern, 21, both of Bentonville

Vineet Pandita, 31, and Anchal Dulloo, 32, both of Centerton

Oscar Antonio Rugamas-Alfaro, 26, and Katherine Adelayda Ascencio-Gonzalez, 22, both of Bentonville

James Glen Schulthess, 75, and Paula Ross Lyon, 70, both of Rogers

Logan Thomas Walz, 25, and Lauren Ann Weatherly, 25, both of Belton, Mo.

Jeffery Hamilton Ward, 45, Siloam Springs, and Sara Lee Kincaid, 41, Fayetteville

Nicholas Tyler Weeks, 31, and Victoria Brittany Berry, 34, both of Gentry

Brandon Allen Witt, 26, and Kristine Marie Frazier, 26, both of Bentonville

July 18

Santo Delgado Delgado, 38, and Raysa Maria Alcantara Rodriguez, 31, both of Bentonville

Rebecca Ann Dennis, 39, and Holli Marie Hefner, 39, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Dwayne Leon Grant, 55, and Shellie Kay Westfall, 56, both of Rogers

Eric Trenton Lyle, 26, and Casey Ann Stark, 26, both of Cave Springs

Humberto Mejia Mejia, 31, and Isabel Venancia Nemesio Osorio, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Pedro Alfonso Merlos, 39, and Victoria Castaneda, 44, both of Powell, Ohio

Mark Wesley Spencer, 26, and Rhiannon Alexa De La Rosa, 24, both of Rogers

Viktor Lars Törn, 33, and Chelsea Nicole Martin, 33, both of Shreveport, La.

Tyler Barron VonSpreecken, 29, and Ashlie Dawn Cates, 32, both of Pea Ridge

July 19

Cameron Michael Mahner, 32, and Hannah Bethany Gastineau, 31, both of Rogers

July 20

Caleb Lawrence Fox, 26, and Taylor Leann Cunningham, 30, both of Bentonville

Juan Antonio Garcia, 36, and Courtney Anne Brown, 39, both of Rogers

Michael Graeme Nolan, 31, and Kennia Abigail Merlos, 27, both of Springdale

Steven Dale Reasor, 43, Tahlequah, Okla., and Roxana Madrid Bustamante, 33, Siloam Springs