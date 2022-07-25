Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
July 14
Christian Flores Castaneda, 21, and Madeleine H. Vaughan, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Nechemyah Ajjugo Isreal Levi, 18, and Lolita Sophia Tarassov, 20, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Rodrigo Mejia Molina, 44, and Anyi Odileth Espinal Mejia, 33, both of Rogers
July 15
Jeffrey Michael Fowler, 31, Springdale, and Lacey Renee Meenen, 38, Rogers
Dillon James Gash, 27, and Cambrie Elissabeth Emert, 26, both of Lowell
Todd Eric Jostad, 37, and Stephanie Ann Stark, 38, both of Bella Vista
Dustin Chad Leavitt, 25, and Kimberli Lyn Holding, 26, both of Rogers
Manasseh Michael Nichols, 21, and McKenna Elyse Welbern, 21, both of Bentonville
Vineet Pandita, 31, and Anchal Dulloo, 32, both of Centerton
Oscar Antonio Rugamas-Alfaro, 26, and Katherine Adelayda Ascencio-Gonzalez, 22, both of Bentonville
James Glen Schulthess, 75, and Paula Ross Lyon, 70, both of Rogers
Logan Thomas Walz, 25, and Lauren Ann Weatherly, 25, both of Belton, Mo.
Jeffery Hamilton Ward, 45, Siloam Springs, and Sara Lee Kincaid, 41, Fayetteville
Nicholas Tyler Weeks, 31, and Victoria Brittany Berry, 34, both of Gentry
Brandon Allen Witt, 26, and Kristine Marie Frazier, 26, both of Bentonville
July 18
Santo Delgado Delgado, 38, and Raysa Maria Alcantara Rodriguez, 31, both of Bentonville
Rebecca Ann Dennis, 39, and Holli Marie Hefner, 39, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Dwayne Leon Grant, 55, and Shellie Kay Westfall, 56, both of Rogers
Eric Trenton Lyle, 26, and Casey Ann Stark, 26, both of Cave Springs
Humberto Mejia Mejia, 31, and Isabel Venancia Nemesio Osorio, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Pedro Alfonso Merlos, 39, and Victoria Castaneda, 44, both of Powell, Ohio
Mark Wesley Spencer, 26, and Rhiannon Alexa De La Rosa, 24, both of Rogers
Viktor Lars Törn, 33, and Chelsea Nicole Martin, 33, both of Shreveport, La.
Tyler Barron VonSpreecken, 29, and Ashlie Dawn Cates, 32, both of Pea Ridge
July 19
Cameron Michael Mahner, 32, and Hannah Bethany Gastineau, 31, both of Rogers
July 20
Caleb Lawrence Fox, 26, and Taylor Leann Cunningham, 30, both of Bentonville
Juan Antonio Garcia, 36, and Courtney Anne Brown, 39, both of Rogers
Michael Graeme Nolan, 31, and Kennia Abigail Merlos, 27, both of Springdale
Steven Dale Reasor, 43, Tahlequah, Okla., and Roxana Madrid Bustamante, 33, Siloam Springs