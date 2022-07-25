Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

July 11

Arkansas Athletes Outreach

4667 S. Dixieland Road, Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff.

La Huerta

1270A U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No sanitizer concentration in the dish machine. Sanitizer bucket is empty. Facility is manually sanitizing until sanitizer can be replaced. Service call made during the inspection. Salsa at the servers station is 51 degrees. Ice must be at or above the level of the food to be effective. Ice added during inspection. Date marking on the crab meat, scallops exceed the seven-day use by date. Person in charge said the product is not that date and was new product.

Noncritical violations: Floor drain by the dish machine is not draining properly. Plumber has been called already. Person in charge plunged the drain.

McDonald's

903 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Handsink nearest cash registers and beverage stations lacking handwash signage.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Rogers Aquatic Concession

1707 S. 26th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff. Using three-compartment sink for handwashing while designated hand wash sink blocked by boxes.

Noncritical violations: None

July 12

Aldi Store

2802 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor in the walk-in cooler is visibly dirty especially under the customer shelves. Egg debris on the floor next to the egg rack. Ice buildup on the back of the fan units in the walk-in. Ice is blocking some of the cooling.

Casey's General Store

514 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Baby powder being stored above prep area.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezers.

Casey's General Store

1800 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen cheese dip being thawed on prep table. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

El Matador Restaurant

2998 U.S. 412 East, No. 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is not being dispensed properly in the dish machine. No concentration of sanitizer when checking the plates, but sanitizer concentration registering when tested at the top manifold. Service call made during the inspection. Employees are manually washing and sanitizing until the unit is repaired. Cooked ground beef in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. Covered portion cups of salsa at the servers station stored on ice is at 45 degrees. No date marking on the open package of hot dogs.

Noncritical violations: Waste pipe under the three-compartment sink has come loose. Water leaking from pipe. Repair as needed.

La Carreta

521 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Pico de gallo and shredded cheese being kept at 46 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

603 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee left the kitchen and came back in without washing hands and went to remove clean dishes from the dish rack. Corrected at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing bracelet on wrist. Removed at the time of inspection.

July 13

Casey's General Store

2401 W. Olive St., Rogers

Critical violations: Buildup of beverage powder on cappuccino dispenser nozzle.

Noncritical violations: None

E-Z Mart Food Store

723 N.13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Coffee powder dispensing nozzles have a buildup of food residue.

Noncritical violations: None

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers

3511 U.S. 412 East, Building 300-100, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee came into the kitchen and did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Employee handled raw meat and went to handle a bun without washing hands. Both back hand washing sinks are visibly dirty. No sanitizer at the dish machine. Bottle is empty. No sanitizer at the three-compartment sink. Container is empty. Not all observed in the walk-in cooler items are labeled or date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have a general manager at this time. Food workers shall wear hair restraints. Employee working with open food not wearing an effective hair restraint. Employees working with open food wearing jewelry on wrist. Wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer because the source for sanitizer is empty. Multiple locations throughout facility are visibly dirty. Area under the dish machine and three-compartment sink has standing water. Sanitizer towel buckets have black film on the inside bottom of buckets.

Grace Episcopal Church

617 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees. consumers, food and surfaces to bodily discharge matter.

King Burrito

4303 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Plate of employee food on prep table near hot holding. Employees preparing and plating food, ready-to-eat items using bare hand contact.

Noncritical violations: None

Kum & Go

2400 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Taqueria Michoacan

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: The person in charge shall demonstrate to the regulatory authority knowledge of foodborne disease prevention, application of the hazard analysis critical control point principles and the requirements of the rules and regulations pertaining to food establishments. Repeat violation. Cross contamination of utensils and prep table door handle. Employee handled raw meat then handled utensil and equipment handle without removing gloves or washing hands. Person in charge did not correct the situation properly. Multiple containers of raw beef, chicken, fish, shrimp stored over containers of salsa and other ready-to-eat foods in both the walk-in cooler and the prep table. Repeat violation. Food contact surfaces are not being sanitized after washing. Cold foods in the steam table at 67 degrees were not reheated properly prior to placing in the steam table. Raw shell eggs stored at room temperature. Store raw shell eggs at 41 degrees or below. Desert cooler is registering temperature of 46 degrees. No items are date marked as needed. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Provide a copy of the certificate within 10 business days. Bag of shrimp, French fries thawing at room temperature. No thermometer in the dessert cooler. Single-use containers such as sour cream and margarine containers being reused for food storage. Repeat violation. Shredded cheese and meats stored in direct contact with to-go type plastic bag.

July 14

La Finca Express

1203 S. Monte Ne Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at butcher station handsink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Olive Garden

1716 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Box of sponges in hand wash sink in food prep area.

Noncritical violations: Box of Zeppole being kept on floor of walk-in freezer.

Subway

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 130, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

July 15

Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company

2225 S. Bellview Road, Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: No cleanser at hand washing sink behind bar at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer test strips available at time of inspection.

Sonic

923 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee handled ready-to-eat chicken tenders with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 11 -- McDonald's, 203 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

July 13 -- Subway, U.S. 71B, 200 Bloomington, Suite A, Lowell

July 14 -- Dollar General Store, 2525 Hudson Road, Rogers

July 15 -- Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 304, Rogers; Sonic, 303 W. Hudson Road, Rogers