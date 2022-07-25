Benton mother charged in death of 3-year-old son

A woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son, according to the Benton Police Department.

A news release from the department states Nneka Seville, 31, of Benton, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of her son in February. Seville is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail on additional, unrelated charges, police said.

According to the release, authorities arrived at Chapel Ridge Apartments, 6101 Alcoa Road on Feb. 26 in reference to an unresponsive child. The toddler was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives reportedly confirmed there were illegal narcotics in the home, and a toxicology report confirmed the child was able to access them, authorities said.

Benton police spokesperson Krista Petty said the department was waiting for her to be released from the Pulaski County jail so they can serve Seville’s warrant. Then, she will await her bond hearing.

Police asked anyone with information that may contribute to the investigation to contact the department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message or via the Benton police app.