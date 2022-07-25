Doing her part

EUGENE, Ore. -- Britton Wilson is bringing a World Championships gold medal back to Arkansas.

Wilson, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, ran the third leg on the U.S. women's 1,600-meter relay team that capped the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships Sunday night by winning in 3 minutes, 17.79 seconds.

Wilson, who finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles final on Friday night, ran 49.39 on her relay leg. It was the second-fastest time on the U.S. team after the 47.91 anchor leg by Sydney McLaughlin, the gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles.

Talitha Diggs (50.50) and Abby Steiner (49.99) ran the first two legs for the U.S.

Steiner gave the U.S. a small advantage on the second leg, then Wilson -- the NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles running on the same Hayward Field track as she did at the World Championships -- extended the lead over the Jamaican team to .73 seconds before handing off to McLaughlin.

McLaughlin turned the lead set up by Wilson into a 2.93-second runaway on the anchor lap, adding a burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles.

Jamaica finished second in 3:20.74 and Great Britain third in 3:22.64.

Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme, competing for Puerto Rico, finished fourth in the decathlon with 8,532 points.

Owens-Delerme ran a personal-best 4:13.02 to win the 1,500 meters and broke his own Puerto Rican national record for points. His previous record was 8,528 points earlier this season at the Mount San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, Calif.

France's Kevin Mayer won his second World Championships decathlon title with 8,816 points with Canada's Pierce LePage taking second (8,701) and Zachery Ziemek of the U.S. third (8,676).

Canada's Damian Warner, the reigning Olympic champion, suffered a hamstring injury in the 400 meters -- which Owens-Delerme won in a personal-best 45.07 -- Sunday night and withdrew from the competition.

Owens-Delerme, who won the NCAA heptathlon and decathlon titles this year, began Sunday's events by running 13.88 in the 110-meter hurdles to maintain the lead he held after the first day.

In other events Sunday, Owens-Delerme threw the discus 138-11, cleared 14-9 in the pole vault and threw the javelin 167-3.

Cindy Sember, an All-American at Michigan who trains in Fayetteville and competes for Great Britain, finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdle final in a wind-aided 12.38. In the semifinals run earlier Sunday, she set a British record by running 12.50.

Two more world records went down Sunday -- in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal. Her winning time was actually faster -- 12.06 -- but the wind was too strong, so that mark doesn't go in the books.

And after McLaughlin was done with her last lap, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 20 feet, 4 1/2 inches to best his world record by .01.

He gave Sweden its first gold medal of the meet. That was 12 fewer than the Americans.

The last gold for the Americans was especially sweet, as it also marked the 14th and final world gold for 36-year-old Allyson Felix, who came out of retirement to run in the preliminary of the 1,600 and, so, gets a medal. She finishes her career with a record 20 world medals, overall.

"We're a family, we stick together," McLaughlin said. "Allyson came out of retirement to get us here, so we wanted to do this."

The 33 medals was three more than the U.S. collected in 2017.

One of America's golds went to Athing Mu in the 800.

She busted through the two laps in 1:56.30 -- a .08 margin over Britain's Keely Hodgkinson. The 20-year-old Mu is now the Olympic and world champion at that distance and, along with McLaughlin, part of a bright future for the United States.

In between, a sprinter named Champion -- Champion Allison -- anchored the men's 4x400 to an easy win for medal No. 32.

Another medal went to U.S. pole vaulter Christopher Nilsen, who cleared 19 feet, 5 3/4 inches to clinch silver, then stepped aside to see what Duplantis would do.

The Olympic champion known as "Mondo" missed on his first attempt at the record, then waited for the relay, then got the crowd clapping in rhythm for him and cleared the bar.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports writer Bob Holt contributed to this report.

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 4x400-meter relay final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, reacts after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, embraces Alia Armstrong, of the United States, after the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Amusan, won a gold medal in the event. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

