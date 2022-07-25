Heat index to approach 110 degrees in Central Arkansas; excessive heat warning in effect for some western counties

Across the entire state starting Monday, hot and humid conditions will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees, with some counties exceeding heat index values of 110 in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

A tweet from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said temperatures are expected to range from the mid-90s to 105 degrees across Arkansas on Monday afternoon. Heat index values are forecasted to be between 105 and 110 degrees, according to the weather service.

A heat advisory will be in effect for a large portion of Arkansas from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said an excessive heat warning, which is issued when heat index values exceed 110 degrees, is in effect Monday for Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian counties. Pope said he expects those counties to have another excessive heat warning Tuesday, with index values likely to reach around 112 degrees.

"That will pretty much be the highest in the state as far as heat index values go,” Pope said.

The meteorologist said Arkansans can expect highs to continue in the mid-90s to just over 100 degrees through Sunday. Heat index values will, again, be between 100 to 110 degrees for a large portion of the state.

While a slight chance of rain is forecasted Monday in northeast Arkansas, Pope said the state hopefully has a better chance of getting relief from the heat in the middle of the week.

"We have a frontal boundary that comes just north into the state on Wednesday night into Thursday. That will provide us with ample chances for showers and thunderstorms across the entire state. Into Friday, the frontal boundary will be parallel to I-40 and again, will provide us with more chances of rain. We’ll have a lot of chances of rain and thunderstorms from about Wednesday night through Sunday across the Natural State,” Pope said.

A new drought report comes out every Thursday for the state. While Pope said he’ll have to wait until the update comes out, he expects things to worsen.

“It’ll be interesting to see how this next system that does come through, hopefully, will provide us with some relief,” Pope said. “Maybe we could start seeing some improvement with the drought monitor, but we’ll just have to wait to see that product out.”

The weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles. For those that work outside, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.