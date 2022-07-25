DEAR HELOISE: On the Fourth of July, my family and I went to a state park to have a picnic and cookout. I was completely disgusted by the amount of trash that littered the site -- trash cans overflowing, other families throwing trash on the ground or just letting it sit on a picnic table as they drove off. We left and went home.

The following weekend, I took my kids to the lake, and there was trash littering the beach area. We collected some of it and threw it in the bins provided by the state. Why are people so lazy that they can't enjoy the beauty of nature and keep beaches and parks litter-free? Unless their mothers work for the park service and are willing to clean up after these slobs, it would benefit all of us if people would clean up after themselves.

I've traveled all over the world and can tell you that most other countries, such as those in Europe, Iceland and Canada, take very good care of public parks. You don't see the trash and graffiti that you see here in America. There's no excuse for this kind of mess.

-- Leah and Jacob L.,

Daytona Beach, Fla.

DEAR READERS: I agree with you. Public places should be kept attractive and clean. Unfortunately, we have people who are very careless about trashing these beautiful places, with even less consideration for others. The best thing to do is to set a good example and dispose of your litter in a trash can or in a bag in your car that you can toss in your trash can at home. It's up to each of us to keep the United States looking clean and well cared for.

DEAR HELOISE: I hate using my dishwasher and would like to wash my dishes by hand. My problem is my husband, who wants me to use the dishwasher. It poses a dilemma in this house! He says it's better to use the dishwasher at least once a week and hates it when I wash by hand. Why do I need to use my dishwasher?

-- June W., Kinston, N.C.

DEAR READER: Sorry, your husband is correct. You need to use your dishwasher to help keep it in good working order. You also use less water with today's water- and energy-efficient dishwashers. Now, with utility bills going sky-high, it's important to be stingy with water and energy. A dishwasher also kills germs in water so hot that it would scald your hands. Your husband wins this one.

