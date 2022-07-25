Huntsville School Board approves settlement in Title IX case

The Huntsville School Board voted unanimously on Monday to accept liability in a federal Title IX lawsuit and settle the case, which involves allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault by and to boys on the middle school basketball team.

Joey McCutchen, who represents Rebecca Nelle in the case, made a settlement offer saying if the Huntsville School District would pay Nelle $1 and admit liability, he and his law partners would dismiss the case and they wouldn't have to pay their attorney fees.

Under the agreement, Nelle wouldn’t be able to refile the suit later.

"The court still has to approve this settlement, and we want to respect the court, in essence that it's in the best interest of the minor," said McCutchen during a telephone interview after the meeting.

Nelle filed the lawsuit Sept. 10, 2021, on behalf of her child, identified as B.N.

In her suit, Nelle said the school district knew that students on the boys middle school basketball team were being sexually harassed and sexually assaulted by older boys and did little or nothing to stop it.

"I was pleased that they admitted liability, that they admitted a Title IV violation," said McCutchen. "To admit a Title IV violation, they have to admit they had prior knowledge this was going on and didn't do anything about it."