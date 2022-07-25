• Janet Yellen, Treasury Department secretary, said federal financial analysts aren't seeing "broad-based weakness in the economy" and she expects the Federal Reserve will be successful in "putting in place policies that will bring inflation down."

• David Jakubonis, a 43-year-old Iraq War veteran accused of attacking New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, told federal investigators he "did not know who the speaker was" during a Veterans of Foreign Wars event in Perinton, N.Y., according to a criminal complaint.

• Kareem House said he was attending a funeral service for his cousin, an anti-violence activist, when a drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside a Chicago church.

• Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine who was stationed on the island of Oahu, was being held in lieu of $1 million bond on a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of his wife that several people saw along a freeway, the Honolulu Police Department said.

• Brian Kemp, Republican governor of Georgia, wrote on Twitter that a U.S. marshal shot during the arrest of a murder suspect at a mobile home park in a Peachtree City, Ga., is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

• Eugene "Doc" Bishop, a World War II veteran born and raised in Bishopville, S.C., arrived at his 100th birthday party in a Porsche and celebrated surrounded by dozens of family members and friends at a ballroom in Hillcrest Heights, Md.

• Barry Morphew of Colorado avoided jail time and was fined $600 in a plea agreement on a forgery charge for casting his missing wife's 2020 ballot for former President Donald Trump, who lost the state to President Joe Biden by 14 percentage points.

• Lachlan Cartwright, Daily Beast reporter and editor-at-large, plans to sue New York City and several police officers and claims he was wrongly arrested on an accusation of trespassing because the Police Department's press office was unhappy with his coverage of racial justice protests, a document states.

• Dan Patrick, Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, is isolating and working from home with "mild symptoms" after testing positive for covid-19, months after the 72-year-old experienced another mild case, according to a news release by his campaign.