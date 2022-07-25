Last members of Lonoke’s 1916 First Christian see beautiful potential in historic church beset by vandals and decay





LONOKE — The only remaining members of First Christian Church, recently listed on Preserve Arkansas' 2022 Most Endangered Places list, are hoping the unique building can be restored.

Judy King and her brother Edward Campbell are the surviving members and caretakers of the historic building and are hoping for help in restoring the church. The siblings' grandfather Charles E. Hamm, the son of German immigrants, constructed the church in 1916 with the help of builder Frank Goodbar.

"We're just the only ones left. As church members we're the owners and custodians," she said on a recent visit to the church.

The church was described in the National Register of Historic Places registration form in 1996 by Amy Bennett, who was with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (see arkansasonline.com/725form/). The form says the church "is a two story Craftsman-style building with a belfry. The exterior is differentiated by weatherboard on the first floor and stucco on the second floor. The front elevation includes half-timber detailing and a Tudor Revival-style entrance."

In describing the church's architectural significance, the form states, "Although the loss of the church steeple is lamentable [removed due to a water leak], the First Christian Church has survived the past eighty years with remarkable integrity. Along with its distinctive, signature 'm'-shaped eaves, the church contains a plethora of Craftsman-style elements, including battered walls, exposed rafter tails, and decorative brackets, in addition to subtle Tudor Revival-style accents, seen largely in the front entrance and false half-timbering."

Weather, water and rot have begun to take a toll on the church exterior. The interior, with its wide center aisle and curved pews, is in pretty good shape except where water leaks have damaged ceilings and walls. There has also been damage from vandals.

Vandals have been breaking in and stealing furniture and other things from the church, King says. On this visit she made a new discovery in a Sunday School room. "Oh, someone has come in and stolen the table for the kiddies," she says. "There was a table and little red chairs."

She says the church hasn't been used for services for about 15 years and has been broken into several times, "but they only looked around and took little small, unimportant things, you know, and now they're coming and taking big things."

She used to leave the Communion service pieces on the altar, but someone broke in and took one of the pieces. She has removed the remaining pieces for safekeeping. "Communion is the center of our worship service. And so, you know, that is very important. But, it's very very sad to see what they did."

King, a retired high school English teacher, and her brother were the youngest members of the congregation, and King says she started attending in her teen years. She explains that the church didn't have a big congregation, and for a while a retired minister would come in to conduct services. Finally, she says, "it got down to just a few of us. Toward the last, we just had Sunday School and Communion."

She hopes the church can be brought back to life and open for use by the community. "I would prefer to leave it as a church, of course, but open it for public use — if people want to use it for whatever reason. Of course, that does mean you have to have restrooms that are better than what we have. We'd have to make major changes and try to make it accessible to people."

First Christian Church is one of three historic structures on Preserve Arkansas' list The Threatened Three: The 2022 List of Arkansas's Most Endangered Places.

