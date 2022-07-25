Legendary rock band Chicago sets Oct. 22 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

Legendary rock band Chicago will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue's smaller footprint.

Tickets — $49.50-$149.50 (plus service charges; there's an eight-ticket limit per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

The highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time and the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades is touring in support of its its 38th studio album, “Born From This Moment,” released July 15 on the BMG label.