Running for ... what?

I would have sworn Sarah Huckabee Sanders was running for governor, but last month I got a full four-page letter from her jam-packed with accusations against President Joe Biden, saying he was unpatriotic, amoral, anti-police, wasteful, and taking away all our freedoms. About the only thing she didn't accuse him of was playing hooky. Not one mention of her opponent for governor, Chris Jones, so I suppose she thinks he's OK.

She's not running for governor after all; she's running for president. She also wanted money.

EVELYN NELSEN

Jonesboro

Woman's perspective

There are so many angles to look at in the disastrous decision of the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade, but let's start from a woman's perspective.

To women everywhere, whether you are for or against abortion, the Republican Party, via its conservative Supreme Court, has slapped you in the face. It basically has said you are not smart enough to make your own decision concerning birth control and childbirth, so we will force you to do what we say. My question to women happy about this decision: Do you realize this is taking away a freedom of other women? Do you not like other women? I believe the Republican Party is getting ready to take away more rights and freedoms, and the next law may affect you directly. My advice for people against abortion is to take a biology class and learn a fetus is not a baby. You cannot have a C-section at six weeks and have a viable baby. If carried to term, a fetus has a chance (a chance) to become a healthy baby.

Maybe our Republican Legislature can pass a law creating "pregnancy prisons" like the old debtors prisons; that way we can lock women up for nine months so that they cannot go out of state to get an abortion or receive abortion pills through the mail.

Let's be honest, Republican men couldn't care less about abortion because they know they will never get pregnant and will not have the expense or obligation of raising a child. The reason they play along is to keep their faithful "Christian" base in line and voting for their party.

I have a suggestion for Arkansas that should slow down the abortion debate. We list each person against abortion and put their names individually in a hopper (like a lottery drawing), and when one of these babies is born that the mother can't afford or doesn't want, we draw out a name and the winner gets to adopt and raise that child until 18. Watch the "do-gooders" run and hide. My only hope with this system is that Jason Rapert, Leslie Rutledge, or Jerry Cox would be one of the first names drawn.

JEFF PRIDE

Little Rock

Should aid everybody

If the governor and the Legislature want to cut taxes in light of the $1.6 billion surplus, I think they need to cut the sales tax. Arkansas has one of the highest sales taxes in the country. Income-tax cuts won't help the ones who need the most help; a lot of them don't make enough money to pay income taxes, but everyone pays sales tax. I know cutting income taxes is popular with the governor's base, but it won't help those who need help the most.

For once, think of helping everyone, not just your benefactors and donors.

TOM COPELAND

Sherwood

An indecent mandate

Our new Arkansas anti-abortion law requires raped women to bring the rapist's seed to term.

The state can't address the violated woman's pain, medical vulnerabilities and emotional stress, but it can and should compensate her for the expenses she will encounter over the course of nine months and until she is permitted to put the child up for adoption--or chooses not to.

The woman's emotional turmoil is beyond my ability to comprehend. But as a father of three, I'm familiar with the dollar costs of bringing a pregnancy to term and supporting the newborn's early childhood.

By what moral or ethical standard do our legislators, do we, avoid the responsibility of compensating the rape victim for at least the dollar cost of everything she must buy, every bill she must pay, every day of lost wages to enforce the state's mandate?

Is not, in fact, the developing embryo/fetus a ward of the state? It is implicitly declared to be human, its continued existence and welfare is ordered and protected by the state under penalty of law, and its birth mother has no choice under penalty of law but to be its guardian.

This legislation must be changed to fully support the victims of rape, or to exclude them from its provisions. I prefer exclusion. For consider, thoughtful reader, can you think of any other instance in our law wherein a victim of violent crime is not allowed to heal, to restore, or is so deeply and intimately burdened by compliance?

Those are the options. The victims of rape must be either fully supported by our state or they must be excluded from the demands this legislation is making on their lives. There is no decent or honorable alternative.

RANDALL WARD

Springdale

Would have killed her

My deceased wife, and her first husband, gave birth to Kris. She was told that if she got pregnant again, she would die. In the late 1960s in Indiana, abortion was illegal, so she went to New York to get a legal abortion, which allowed her to live to the age of 80. She was able to enjoy watching her two grandchildren grow up.

The recent decision by the Supreme Court against abortion and women's rights would have killed my wife had that decision been rendered in the late 1960s. Every woman in the USA should vote against Republicans who support trigger laws. We need Congress to pass laws protecting pro-choice and women's rights to live and not die.

C. TOM PHILIPP

Hot Springs